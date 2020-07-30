Aston Villa can find perfect Jack Grealish successor in Eberechi Eze

According to The Guardian, Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in QPR starlet Eberechi Eze this summer.

What’s the word?

Eze’s performances in the Championship this season have naturally attracted attention from numerous Premier League sides, with The Guardian claiming that the likes of Villa, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle, amongst others, all interested in securing a transfer.

The report claims that QPR are holding out for as much as £20m for the England youth international, and if Villa are to get their man, then they are likely going to have to beat stiff competition for his signature.

Potential successor to Jack Grealish

Having secured their Premier League safety on the final day of the season, their chances of keeping star man Grealish has risen considerably. In fact, according to Sky Sports, whilst clubs like Arsenal have registered their interest in him, Villa are now set to demand about £80m for the midfielder.

And whilst it seems unlikely, especially in these current circumstances, that a team will find the money to sign him this summer, it doesn’t take away from the fact Grealish is likely to move on eventually in order to win trophies.

That is exactly why a move for Eze this summer could prove to be such a shrewd signing. Described as “very special” by QPR manager Mark Warburton, the 22-year-old is very similar in profile to Grealish.

QPR’s former assistant manager Mark Bircham said: “In terms of his natural ability, he’s up there with one of the best I’ve seen. He’s exciting when he gets the ball. As he’s both footed, he can go both ways past people. He gets you off your seat. If he keeps getting the ball in dangerous areas, something will happen.”

Much like Grealish, Eze brings excitement, and his tally of 14 goals and eight assists in the Championship are testament to that. If Villa are on the look-out for a future successor to their talisman, then they could find him in the QPR prospect.