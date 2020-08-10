Aston Villa emerge as the latest club to register interest in Bournemouth’s star

With Bournemouth’s unfortunate demise at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season, the Cherries’ squad just might get picked clean in the ongoing summer transfer window. There have been numerous reports claiming various clubs are lining up to buy Callum Wilson and according to a new update from The Telegraph, Aston Villa are the latest team to show interest.

However, there’s a twist in this story because the Villains would be willing to sacrifice one of their own players in order to land Bournemouth’s 28-year-old forward. Of course, both clubs want to reinforce their frontlines with Dean Smith looking for an upgrade and Jason Tindall wanting to plug holes since both Wilson and Josh King are tipped to leave in the immediate future.

What might give Villa a boost in this attempt to snatch their target away is Bournemouth’s own interest in Scott Hogan. According to the same outlet, the Villains would be willing to go ahead with the swap, sending Hogan one way so the Cherries would send Wilson the other.

It does seem, however, that Hogan wouldn’t exactly be enough for a straight swap despite Bournemouth’s relegation so he could potentially be used as a bargaining chip to lower the 28-year-old’s value.

The upside is that Wilson would likely want to continue playing in the top-flight so if Villa can negotiate a good price, he should be an attainable target.

Verdict

Wilson has had a solid 2019/20 campaign despite featuring in a largely underwhelming Bournemouth side. He managed to score nine goals for Eddie Howe’s Cherries but alas, it wasn’t’ enough to save the team.

Of course, Villa are not exactly the only ones interested in his services but should Smith present him with a good offer and a decent project for the future, this transfer does seem like it could happen. And it would also benefit all parties included.