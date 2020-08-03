Aston Villa fans react to Gregg Evans’ major transfer update

After surviving relegation from the Premier League in their final game of the season, Aston Villa can look forward to the summer transfer window with a bit more hope and expectation.

Dean Smith’s side spent big last summer as they made their way up from the Championship, but this time around, things appear to be heading in a different direction.

According to The Athletic’s Gregg Evans, following the departure of former sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch, and the arrival of Johan Lange, Villa’s recruitment policy is set for a sizeable shift.

Evans claims that “tried and trusted players from the English game will be targeted and that some of those have already been lined up”.

And after hearing about Villa’s reported policy to buy British, fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Don’t West Ham do this? Didn’t Sunderland do this? Surely we should look at more attributes other than whether they’ve played in England. #avfc — Matt Quinn (@Mattqu) August 2, 2020

Didn’t we do that under John Gregory? Stone, Watson, Kachloul, Hadji… — Paul Waterfield (@pablooplywiss) August 2, 2020

I hope they won’t be tried and trusted like Danny Drinkwater — OviAvfc (@OviAvfc1) August 2, 2020

This is music to my ears, the priority next season is stability not Champions league, we all need to manage expectations — Beelzebozotime (@Beelzebozotime1) August 2, 2020

Hopefully tried and trusted means players that are the right age of 30 and will be an upgrade on the current starters. — Chris brumpton (@Chrisvilla30) August 2, 2020

A couple of fans seemed to be on board with the idea, with one fan even calling for the club to target former Villa ace James Milner.

Great news, would love someone like Milner however don’t think it’s very realistic — Alex King (@aIexking15) August 2, 2020

Premier league experienced players is a must, we missed that so much last season — UTVincent (@paul67334491) August 2, 2020

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa showed that there is talent to be had when buying domestically.

Will Johan Lange be a success at Villa Park?

Yes Vote No Vote

Going down that approach of course minimises the chances of a player failing to settle into their new surroundings, and gives them a better opportunity to hit the ground running.

And having only narrowly avoided relegation last season, Villa could do with enjoying a better start to the new campaign.