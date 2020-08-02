Aston Villa already have tried and tested players lined up says Gregg Evans

Aston Villa got last summer’s transfer window horribly wrong.

Over £100m was spent, and despite all this new talent coming in, the Birmingham outfit only secured their Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Understandably, the higher-ups at Villa Park feel as though something has to change, and they have made steps towards that, parting ways with their transfer chief Suso and bringing in Johan Lange.

Gregg Evans documented what this change means, and he mentioned that the Villans already have some players of a certain mould lined up.

What’s been said then?

The Atheltic journalist wrote a long and detailed piece about Lange’s background and how his role at Villa Park is likely to affect the club, and he stated that the transfer strategy this term is going to go in a completely different direction than last season.

“First and foremost, The Athletic understands that tried and trusted players from the English game will be targeted and that some of those have already been lined up.” Evans wrote.

Better strategy

Dean Smith’s side may fare a lot better with this transfer strategy than they did last season.

We’ve seen it all too often that players from abroad sometimes struggle to get to grips with the tempo and tenacity of the Premier League, and that’s where Villa struggled this term with the likes of Wesley and Mbwana Samatta scoring just six league goals between them, while Bjorn Engels was often criticised by fans throughout the season.

It’s no coincidence that four of Villa’s five highest-rated players on WhoScored had experience in England before this season, with Frederic Guilbert the exception to the rule on this occasion.

Fingers crossed Smith can get the right profile of player in and guide Villa to a lot more comfortable position next season.