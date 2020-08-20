Aston Villa must clinch signing of Liverpool ace Harry Wilson

According to reports, Aston Villa are in the race to sign Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

The Wales international spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, but couldn’t help the Cherries avoid relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Now, The Sun claim that Villa are ready to battle top-flight new boys Leeds United for the signing of the £20m-rated star, with Wilson himself keen on a permanent move away from Anfield rather than another loan.

The report adds that whilst the 23-year-old still has hopes of fighting for a first-team spot on Merseyside, he is ready to move on this summer to secure regular football.

Premier League quality

Whilst Wilson may have been a part of Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, it was not down to a lack of effort from the Welshman himself.

He scored seven goals in 31 top-flight games, ranking him second amongst all of Cherries players, and netted against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham too.

Described as “incredibly talented” by his former teammate at Hull, Jackson Irvine, Wilson has been roundly praised by the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Frank Lampard.

Klopp said earlier in the 2019/2020 season: “Of course he can (succeed at Anfield). It would have been difficult for Harry and I would have loved to have had him here if we had another choice, especially when Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) was injured. His shooting is world-class. Find me five players who shoot better than him.”

And when Wilson was on loan at Derby County a couple of seasons ago, then Rams boss Lampard remarked: “It’s one thing to have a desire to score goals, and Harry has that, but it’s another thing in the real real moments to step up and take responsibility to score the goal. There is probably more risk than reward in terms of if you miss how much people will remember it, so I’m pleased with that from him. The whole stadium felt the pressure but fair play to Harry, he kept a cool head.”

At £20m, Wilson could be absolute steal for Villa.