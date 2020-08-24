Aston Villa news: Dean Smith makes Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard his transfer priority

After narrowly securing their survival in the Premier League, Dean Smith will have to do everything possible to boost the squad for the upcoming 2020/21 season. Of course, Aston Villa, just like the rest of the footballing world, won’t get much rest nor a proper pre-season, so the clock is already ticking.

But luckily, the Villains have already identified the areas that definitely need strengthening this summer. Smith has decided a new forward is essential and while there are reportedly numerous candidates, The Sun state Villa have made Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard their number one priority.

The young goal machine has been utterly incredible all the way through and is undoubtedly dominating the Scottish Premier League.

Of course, for that exact reason, he wouldn’t come cheap and it will take a hefty bid to even turn Neil Lennon’s head and the Sun say Villa will try with a £30m offer. At the moment, we don’t know whether that will be enough to convince the Scottish giants to part with their jewel.

Arsenal were also mentioned as interested but Mikel Arteta has now dropped out of the race, leaving Smith to face off against the likes of Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Whatever ends up happening, one thing is for sure, Edouard might indeed be set for a switch to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Verdict

Villa’s attack has been lacklustre throughout the campaign and adding a 28-goal machine to their ranks would undoubtedly give them the boost they are craving so much.

Of course, this will be much easier said than done. After all, Edouard is a wanted man and a star back in Glasgow. For that reason, not only will Celtic aim to keep him there for as long as they can but the price might be more than Smith can currently splash out.