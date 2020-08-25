Aston Villa news: Villains join Everton and West Ham in Weston McKennie pursuit

Schalke 04’s midfielder Weston McKennie seems to be a really wanted man at the moment. The recent reports from 90min say that the 21-year-old talent is currently being chased by five different Premier League clubs.

Of course, given his young age and potential, this doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. Among the clubs mentioned are also Aston Villa but if the same source is to be believed, they will face tough competition in Everton, Southampton, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

The Saints seemed to be the first ones on the scene, looking for a replacement for Pierre-Emile Højbjerg after the player’s move to Tottenham Hotspur but now that the other four clubs have seen their attempt, they are all interested as well.

Schalke were previously said to be looking to get at least £22.5m for their in-demand midfielder but with so many different suitors potentially knocking on their door, that could indeed spark a bidding war.

Villa, for one, can’t exactly afford to splash too much in the ongoing summer transfer window so Dean Smith will have to approach this wisely. Of course, this is true for practically every club out there but if the German outfit succeed in bumping McKennie’s price tag significantly, this could quickly turn into a much too expensive venture for the Villains.

90min, however, claim the 21-year-old’s priority is to move to the Premier League so there is hope but it might come with a cost.

Verdict

McKennie believes his time at Schalke has come to an end and following a disappointing 12th place finish to the 2019/20 campaign, he wants to move to greener pastures. However, Smith has to decide whether the 21-year-old really is his priority.

Villa have struggled defensively throughout the previous campaign and while McKennie might be a bet for the future, there seem to be more pressing matters that need to be attended at the club.