Aston Villa fans slam links to Southampton’s Michael Obafemi

Despite outscoring seven other teams in the Premier League last season, one area of major concern for Aston Villa was no doubt the lack of goals from their strikers.

Wesley managed just six in an injury-hit campaign, whilst the likes of Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis could only combine for three – Jack Grealish finished as the club’s top marksman with ten.

It’s no surprise then that Dean Smith’s side are keen on a new centre-forward this summer, and according to The Sun, one man who they have firmly in their sights, is Southampton starlet Michael Obafemi.

The report claims that Villa are eyeing up a summer move for the £10m-rated ace, but that they are likely to face stiff competition from newly-promoted rivals West Brom.

And after hearing about the links to Obafemi, Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

No thanks — Shorty18 (@Penfold1806) August 15, 2020

Please god no — Gary Summers (@bullterrier80) August 15, 2020

10m!! No thanks — Matt 🇾🇪 (@MattAVFC_) August 15, 2020

Noooooo… we said decent strikers — Tom Stephens (@tomsteves) August 15, 2020

Worse than Keinan and Samatta, so no point — Doing A Villa (@WeDoingAVilla) August 15, 2020

A couple of Villa fans questioned the club’s ambition, saying that they needed “proven quality first”, with one supporter in particular questioning why they aren’t going for Obafemi’s Saints teammate Danny Ings.

Why?? No disrespect to the lad but we need to be more ambitious than that, we need proven quality first — West Midlands Finest (@FinestMidlands) August 15, 2020

Should be tempting inngs not his back up 🤔 — Daz Russ (@DarrenR82811250) August 15, 2020

With just four goals in 26 games across all competitions last season, it’s not the biggest surprise in the world to see Villa fans seemingly underwhelmed by the prospect of Obafemi joining the club.

Should Villa spend £10m on Obafemi?

Yes Vote No Vote

But at only 20-years-old, he has got plenty of time on his side, and as a potential rotation option for Smith, he could prove to be a valuable piece of the puzzle.

The big question really lies in whether Villa feel they need Obafemi considering they already have a young striker on their books in Davis.