Aston Villa have not quite been riding the crest of a wave under Unai Emery's tutelage, but the Premier League outfit has navigated from turbulent waters and paved the foundation for a potentially prosperous period following a woeful start to the campaign.

Having lost 3-0 to Fulham in October, Steven Gerrard was dismissed from his managerial duties and replaced by the distinguished Spaniard, who has won the Europa League on four occasions, since seeing a pleasing upswing in form and perching just two points away from tenth-placed Chelsea after 26 matches, four points away from European contention.

Progress on the pitch has been impressive, though the January transfer window left a bit to be admired after Danny Ings was sold to divisional rivals West Ham United for £15m, with 19-year-old prospect Jhon Duran the only striking addition.

The suggestion is that the summer will be pivotal for the Claret & Blue, who are likely biding their time until the opportune moment to strike and clinch a first-rate signature, and Roma's Tammy Abraham might just be the man.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness), the Villans are 'in the front row' for a prospective acquisition, but will face competition from Everton, who have also had their interest piqued by the forward.

Should Aston Villa sign Abraham?

Having sealed a £25m swoop for Ings from Southampton in 2021, the 30-year-old would go on to score 14 goals and clinch eight assists from 52 appearances, failing to replicate the goalscoring prowess on the south coast that saw him plunder 46 strikes from 100 outings.

And with Emery indeed now scouring the market for a new talisman to assuredly lead the line, spearheading his tenure, Abraham could well fit the bill.

The "goal machine" - as lauded by former footballer Stephen Elliott - was actually once on Villa's books, completing a season-long loan deal in the 2018/19 campaign, playing a pivotal role in scoring 25 goals from 37 appearances in the Championship and securing qualification back to the Premier League after several seasons mired in the second tier.

The 11-cap gem returned to parent club Chelsea and went on to score 30 goals from 82 matches, winning the Champions League, before completing a £34m transfer to the Serie A with Roma.

Last season, en route to clinching the Europa Conference League, the £98k-per-week phenom was in remarkable form, scoring 27 goals from 53 appearances under Jose Mourinho's wing.

Heralding the Portuguese boss for turning him into a "monster", Abraham seems to have a knack for clinching silverware on the European front, and given Emery's pedigree as a serial winner in the Europa League, his acquisition could be a match made in heaven.

The £44m-rated forward would not only replace Ings but surely surpass his impact at Villa Park spectacularly, leading the line for a tantalising new chapter at the club.