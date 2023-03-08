An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their interest in signing Kieran Tierney in the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Kieran Tierney to Aston Villa?

According to Football Insider, the Villans have now joined the race to land the Arsenal left-back's signature at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The report claims that the Gunners may be open to cashing in on the Scotland international in order to raise funds for their own signings in the summer.

It is stated that fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are also keen on a deal for the gem, who is said to be valued at around £30m by Mikel Arteta's side.

Could Lucas Digne be sold?

It has been claimed that Villa could cash in on Lucas Digne this summer and Unai Emery must now ditch the Frenchman this summer by swooping to sign Tierney ahead of the Magpies.

The Villans signed the ex-Barcelona left-back for a whopping £25m package in January of last year but the 29-year-old has struggled badly this season.

A Sofascore rating of 6.67 across 19 Premier League appearances, which places him 15th in the squad, shows that the defender has consistently delivered subpar performances for the club in 2022/23, whilst the full-back has also only won 52% of his ground duels.

Tierney has only started four times in the division for Arsenal this season but did show promise in his 22 starts in the top flight in the 2021/22 campaign - averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.93 and winning 61% of his ground duels.

These statistics suggest that the ex-Celtic star has the potential to perform to a much higher standard week-in-week-out than Digne, who has failed to impress this term.

Over the last 365 days, the Scotsman has averaged an impressive 9.81 progressive passes and carries combined per 90 in the Premier League and European competitions. Digne, meanwhile, has only made 5.33 per 90 with that suggesting the Gunners ace would offer far more to the team in terms of his quality in build-up play.

The 25-year-old - lauded as "exciting" by Ray Parlour - ranks in the top 9% of left-backs in both progressive passes and carries over the last 365 days in Europe's top five leagues, a sign that the gem is one of the best in his position at progressing the ball.

Tierney, who was once hailed as a "machine" by journalist Simon Collings, could, therefore, be a significant upgrade on Digne in terms of both his average performance level and the quality that the dynamo can offer in possession.

This is why Emery must ditch the £25m flop by signing the Arsenal talent.