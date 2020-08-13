Villa can land perfect Jack Grealish partner in Todd Cantwell

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa are weighing up a potential move for Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell this summer.

What’s the word?

Following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League last season, all eyes are on which of their players will be leaving the club in these coming weeks.

Already, Liverpool have made a bid for left-back Jamal Lewis, and now, The Telegraph claim that Villa are eyeing up a deal for either Cantwell or Emi Buendia.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

The report claims that the Norwich duo have attracted attention from Johan Lange and co, and that they are now contemplating putting in a bid.

Perfect partner for Jack Grealish

Having beat the drop on the final day of the league campaign, Villa’s chances of keeping star man Jack Grealish went up several notches. Dean Smith’s side can now demand a premium on their play-maker, and amidst these difficult financial circumstances, the chances of him now potentially staying have surely gone up.

However, even if Grealish is to stay this summer, Villa desperately need another attacking midfielder and play-maker to share the creative burden with the England international. Step up, Cantwell.

Described as someone with a “God-given” talent by his former youth team coach, Gary Cockaday, the 22-year-old was one of the shining lights of a Norwich side that ultimately couldn’t avoid relegation.

Will Jack Grealish still be at Aston Villa next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

He scored seven goals and provided two assists across all competitions, including big-game strikes against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League alone.

As per Whoscored, he averaged comfortably over one dribble and one shot per game in the top-flight, and even showed he can work within a system, making an impressive 1.4 tackles per match. Having someone like Cantwell alongside Grealish would ensure Villa have more than just one play-maker in their ranks, and give them another attacking outlet in those situations where the latter finds himself constantly marked out of games or even double-teamed.

Lange could help transform the side’s attack with a move for the Norwich ace.