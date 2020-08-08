Aston Villa fans react to Wesley’s links to Lazio

Having signed Wesley for a club-record fee of around £22m from Belgian side Club Brugge, Aston Villa were no doubt hoping that the Brazilian could be the man to fire the club to Premier League safety.

Whilst Dean Smith’s side managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season, it wasn’t down to Wesley’s efforts. The 23-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign in English football, managing just five goals in the top-flight.

Then to really make matters worse, he suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in early January, an injury that has kept him out of action ever since. Now, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim that Wesley’s time at Villa Park may already be up.

The report suggests Serie A giants Lazio are interested in signing him this summer, with their sporting director supposedly a big fan of the striker.

And after hearing about the rumours surrounding their number nine, Villa fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Yes! A thousand times yes! — Paul (@PaulDanelli) August 7, 2020

Book his flight quick. Tried hard, not good enough for the prem. — Mike Rowley (@MikeRowley19) August 7, 2020

I’ll drive him there!! — geoff hines (@geoffers1980) August 7, 2020

Snap their hand off — Kris Robinson (@KrisRobinsonn) August 7, 2020

I will personally take him there in a rubber dingy 😂 — David Allen (@davidallen1975) August 7, 2020

One Villa fan suggested that giving Wesley another chance would simply be a dran on their wage bill, and that they would just end up with an even bigger loss on their finances.

Sell sell sell. Give him another chance and we just have a one more wage bill, another block on FFP and he doesn’t have the ability so we’ll end up with an even bigger loss. — Sam (@RattisonRat) August 7, 2020

Another supporter suggested that Villa fans’ appreciation of Wesley seemed to be living off one game against Burnley when he scored in a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

I’d snap their hand off. Villa fans hated him, he had one good game against Burnley when he got injured then pretend he was unreal 😂 — Bricknell (@Bricknell__) August 7, 2020

Whilst Wesley may not have set the Premier League alight in his first campaign with the club, Villa fans shouldn’t be took quick to judge the Brazilian.

After all, you’ve only got to look at the likes of Adama Traore and Idrissa Gueye, who were both at Villa few years ago, but now find themselves starring for the likes of Wolves and PSG respectively.

Wesley leaving for Lazio could see another player prove that with a bit of time and patience, he could have been more than good enough for Villa too.