Milot Rashica could be Aston Villa’s perfect Jack Grealish successor

The door appears to have been opened for Aston Villa to sign one of their reported summer targets this week, and he could well be lined up as Jack Grealish’s potential successor…

What’s the word?

According to Fehmarn24, the Midlands outfit are ‘ready to pay’ €25m (£22.5m) to secure Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen and it comes just days after Tahith Chong secured a loan move to the German club from Man Utd.

It is also claimed that Villa will have to convince the 24-year-0ld that they will not be in another relegation battle this season.

Although there is an expectation that the winger will depart Werder this summer.

Grealish successor

Whilst staving off relegation bolsters Villa’s chances of keeping Grealish a little long, it would be foolish to think he’ll be around forever given his Three Lions aspirations.

Not only will Dean Smith be losing his skipper, but also a player who has provided the second-highest number of chances in the Premier League this season – only second to City superstar Kevin de Bruyne, so it’s certainly going to be big boots to fill at some stage.

Rashica seems the most suitable heir to the throne given his performances in the Bundesliga this campaign. Per WhoScored, the Kosovo international has provided eight goals and five assists whilst averaging 2.6 shots, 2 dribbles and 1.4 key passes per game.

He’s even been likened to Alexis Sanchez as he’s got pace to burn, can play anywhere along the front-line and is “ice-cold.”

The glowing endorsements don’t stop there either – his manager Florian Kohfeldt believes Rashica “makes scoring look easy” whilst his teammate Theo Gebre Selassie called him “one of the best players in the Bundesliga.”

Kohfeldt has also dubbed him “incredible” and has tipped him to fit in well to the style of play in the Premier League.

Overall, £22.5m looks a no-brainer considering the fees paid this time last year and given the interest in Grealish, the club should start looking for a replacement before it’s too late.

