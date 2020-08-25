Aston Villa must pay up the £16m for Eberechi Eze

Aston Villa have been dealt a fresh development in pursuit of one of their reported summer targets this week…

What’s the word?

Earlier in the month, the Guardian linked the Midlands outfit with a swoop for Queens Park Rangers maestro Eberechi Eze with a whole host of Premier League teams also keen.

The likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and newly promoted West Brom were all mooted with interest.

Should Villa splash £16m on Eberechi Eze?

Now the same paper reports that the Eagles are leading the charge but QPR are holding out for at least £16m with fellow PL new boys Fulham and Leeds United now in the race.

The new Sterling?

Eze is undeniably one of the Championship’s hottest prospects, so it’s hardly a surprise to see so many clubs keen to sign him during this transfer window.

The 22-year-old was left out of the Rs first pre-season friendly against AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and his manager Mark Warburton admitted it was because of the heated interest in his star man.

Eze took the second division by storm last season, delivering 14 goals and eight assists, averaging 3 dribbles, 2.2 shots and 1.8 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

It’s no wonder that he’s been compared to fellow Loftus Road grad Raheem Sterling – ex-assistant Marc Bircham even believes that Eze “goes past players easier than Raheem Sterling did.”

Director of Football Les Ferdinand has seen and played with some top quality stars throughout his career in football, but he claims that the Rs sensation is “up there as one of the best I’ve seen,” which is an almighty endorsement indeed.

Also dubbed as “very special” by Warburton, it’s clear to see that Eze has something that doesn’t come around too often, so Villa can’t afford to pass this up whatsoever.

Jack Grealish successor? Jota or Trezeguet replacement? A starter in his own right? His versatility and skill set allows him to be whatever Dean Smith needs him to be.

For just £16m, not only will it be an absolute steal, but they could well have the PL’s next Sterling in their squad – look how he turned out.

