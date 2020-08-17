Aston Villa selling Marvelous Nakamba a reminder of Suso’s failings

One of Aston Villa’s summer signings is reportedly set to snub a move away in favour of staying in the Midlands, but it only goes to show the financial disaster that Jesus Garcia Pitarch ruled over during his time at the club…

What’s the word?

According to Fotomac (via Sport Witness), newly-appointed Trabzonspor manager Eddie Newton wants Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba in the Super Lig next season.

It’s claimed that the Zimbabwe international is a top priority for the 48-year-old Englishman but the player would like to remain in the Premier League.

Despite this, the Turkish outfit are set to try and convince the 26-year-old over a move before submitting an official offer.

Suso’s disaster

Nakamba may have featured 34 times for Villa in all competitions last term but he hardly set the ground alight in his specialised anchorman role – per WhoScored, he averaged just 1.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 0.4 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

The Villans spent around £11m to secure the midfielder from Club Brugge over a year ago, handing him a £55k-per-week contract, which means around £14.25m has been wasted in the past year.

A week earlier, the club had already moved for Man City talent Douglas Luiz, so did Suso really need to push for another defensive-minded midfielder? Especially given the fact that neither of them had Premier League experience under their belt.

It’s merely another example of the disastrous spending spree at the hands of the Spaniard – many at Villa Park can count their lucky stars that he’s been replaced ahead of the new campaign.

His signings weren’t ready for their maiden PL bow – as evident in their relegation fight – and they simply can’t allow that to happen a second time around.

In reality, if Villa can recoup most of what they paid for Nakamba, then they should probably look to offload him this summer.

