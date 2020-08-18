Villa move for Rhian Brewster would be shades of Tammy Abraham

Aston Villa have entered the race for one of the Premier League’s most in-demand youngsters and if they can snag him from their rivals, it would be very smart business indeed…

What’s the word?

According to the ECHO, the Midlands outfit have inquired about Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster over a potential loan switch this season.

The likes of Newcastle United, Brighton, Crystal Palace and newly-promoted Fulham have also been mooted with interest in the 20-year-old following a sensational spell at Swansea City in the Championship this term.

Would you take Rhian Brewster on loan for the 20/21 season?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It’s claimed that the Premier League champions would sanction a move to either a Premier League club or a top European outfit, but he could also remain amongst the first-team setup for the new campaign.

Shades of Abraham

If Villa can clinch Brewster this summer, then it would certainly bring shades of Tammy Abraham back to Villa Park and would be a fruitful move for all parties involved.

The young Reds talisman only joined the Swans in January but went on to find the net 11 times, averaging 2.5 shots and 1.9 aerial duels won per game. He even won his temporary side 1.8 free-kicks per appearance too, via WhoScored.

In a similar vein, Abraham enjoyed successful spells away from Chelsea at Bristol City and the aforementioned Welsh club before linking up with Dean Smith’s side.

He quickly became a hit in the west Midlands after his 26 goals spearheaded Villa’s return to the top-flight. He has since gone on to become a mainstay under Frank Lampard.

1 of 10 Aston Villa's first win of the season came against Everton at home - what was the score? 1-0 2-1 3-0 2-0

Brewster’s time at the Liberty Stadium has seen his boss Steve Cooper claim that he’s a “real threat” whilst teammate Andre Ayew believes the young forward “has it all”.

The “exceptional” Englishman would be very welcome at Villa and could well be more suited to the top-flight than both Wesley and Mbwana Samatta.

Johan Lange must push ahead with this loan swoop.

AND in other news, Aston Villa selling summer signing a cold reminder of Suso’s failings