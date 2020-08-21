Aston Villa target Weston McKennie would be an upgrade on Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa appear to be the latest team to enter the race for one of the Bundesliga’s wantaway stars…

What’s the word?

According to The Athletic, the Midlands outfit are eyeing a move for Schalke 04 midfielder Weston McKennie, who is really keen on swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer.

Just a few days ago, it was claimed that Southampton were in talks to sign the USA international for a fee thought to be around £20m, as per Sky Sports.

It has been no secret that McKennie would love a move to England this summer, which is a boost for those interested teams, of which Everton and Newcastle United have also been linked.

Luiz upgrade

One of Dean Smith’s biggest problems last season was scoring goals – his strikers combined for just six of their 41 all season – however, it wouldn’t hurt to make additions across the board if they are to avoid another relegation dogfight.

McKennie would surprisingly be an upgrade to their defensive midfielder position as he has rated out better than Douglas Luiz in most areas of his game.

Per WhoScored, the 21-year-old powerhouse averaged 1.6 interceptions, 1.4 tackles, 1 dribble and 0.6 key passes per game, which is all an improvement on what the former City man delivered in a Villa shirt this season.

He was even dribbled past on fewer occasions and also committed fewer fouls.

McKennie’s current boss, ex-Huddersfield man, David Wagner tipped him to become one of the top players in the Bundesliga, labelling him an “outstanding talent” who’s “brave” and “very good in the air”.

Throughout his Schalke career he’s played anywhere through the middle, including central defence, right-back and upfront, which makes him an even more attractive prospect in Smith’s Villa system.

For just £20m, Johan Lange could bring an absolute bargain to Villa Park.

