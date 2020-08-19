Callum Wilson is everything Aston Villa need next season

Aston Villa appear to be very much in the hunt for a new striker and one name could give them something they lacked last season…

What’s the word?

According to the Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, the Midlands outfit are considering a move for relegated AFC Bournemouth star Callum Wilson this summer.

It’s claimed that Dean Smith wants to bolster his attack to avoid another relegation battle next term.

However, earlier this week, the Daily Mail revealed that the Cherries will not let their talisman leave for less than £30m with the likes of Spurs, West Ham and Newcastle United also keen on signing him.

He’s what Villa are lacking

Villa kickstarted life back in the Premier League with a £22m bang in the shape of Wesley Moraes but it was a move that failed to be very fruitful after the Brazillian scored just five goals before picking up a season-ending injury.

His January replacement Mbwana Samatta failed to set the ground alight either, scoring only one goal from 14 appearances.

In Wilson, Smith would be getting an experienced and proven goalscorer who has done it at the top level for several years – the 28-year-old has hit at least eight goals in each of the last three seasons.

The 5 foot 11 forward’s form in recent seasons has led to serious claims of a regular place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad and has even been touted as a “secret weapon” by one journalist.

Whilst former Chelsea assistant manager Gianfranco Zola praised him amid the Blues’ interest in 2018, speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “He’s strong, fast and sees the goal. I like him because he’s quick, but also strong in the air. He is of interest, not just for us, but for many.”

Villa quite simply need to add more goals to their armoury if they are to avoid a repeat of this season, and even though £30m is a stretch considering the financial circumstances teams are facing, it would be a bargain compared to Wesley’s fee.

Johan Lange must push for this deal to hand Smith something he’s desperately lacking – that proven goalscorer.

