Aston Villa target Florian Thauvin would add plenty of goals

Aston Villa have been linked to multiple wingers this summer, but none make more sense than Marseille’s Florian Thauvin…

What’s the word?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Midlands outfit have entered the race to land the 27-year-old alongside Premier League rivals Leicester City.

It is claimed that Serie A outfit Atalanta are prepared to offer the Frenchman a five-year contract and they could well be the front-runners with the guarantee of Champions League football.

There is also a belief that Marseille would accept just €15m (£13.5m) for Thauvin.

Goal-hungry attacker

Villa could land themselves an absolute bargain with the only downside being his lack of game time in the past year – the 2018 World Cup winner was limited to just two appearances last season before Ligue 1 abandoned the final ten matches due to the pandemic.

Aside from this campaign, Thauvin has been an absolute talisman for Marseille, notching no fewer than 15 goals in the league in the three seasons prior.

During the 2017/18 campaign, the 27-year-old provided 25 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, averaging 3 dribbles, 2.7 shots and 1.8 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Thauvin, who is still valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt, has been likened to fellow countryman Franck Ribery due to their similar styles of football.

“Toulouse coach Alain Casanova called him “a player in the image of Franck Ribéry … someone who is able to disrupt any opponent, someone very dangerous when he picks up speed. Very dangerous indeed.”

Whilst it didn’t work out for him at Newcastle several years ago, he’s clearly gone on to develop into a lethal attacker at the highest level and should absolutely be given a second chance in the Premier League if Johan Lange can tempt him to Villa Park.

The “left-footer with fine acceleration and jaw-dropping close control” would be a statement and a half on the rest of the PL, that’s for sure.

