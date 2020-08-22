Five realistic signings Aston Villa should target this summer

Last season resulted in success for Aston Villa – after gaining promotion back to the Premier League via the playoffs, Dean Smith and his side managed to retain their Premier League status by avoiding the drop by one point on the last day of the season. As well as securing safety, the club even made the Carabao Cup final, eventually losing to Manchester City.

All-in-all, it was a good season for the club, and there are no doubts now that Smith and the board will be looking to invest further in the team to try and climb their way back up the Premier League table. Rumours fly around all the time in the football world, and links between clubs and players differ every day no matter the circumstances.

After recent reports that the Villa owners were setting a £100million budget for Smith to add ‘three or four quality additions’ – who would be the most realistic signings for the club to make, to really try and cement themselves as a Premier League club once again?