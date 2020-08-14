Divock Origi: Aston Villa cant afford to fall into the same trap

Aston Villa signed in excess of 15 players last season yet were embroiled in a relegation battle that went down to the final day, so they simply can’t afford to repeat their mistakes this time around…

What’s the word?

According to the Daily Mirror, Dean Smith is set for another spending spree having replaced sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch with Johan Lange.

It’s claimed that the Villa boss intends to bring in a new striker with Wesley set to miss the start of the 2020/21 campaign and one name on the list is Liverpool outcast Divock Origi.

But only if he’s free to leave Anfield, which may be something he wants to do if he’s to make Belgium’s Euro squad next summer.

Suso-like signing

This is a move that Lange should probably swerve as it has all the hallmarks of being a Suso-like blunder in the shape of Wesley and Mbwana Samatta.

Origi has barely featured this campaign – per WhoScored, he’s provided the Reds with just four goals whilst averaging a mere 0.5 shots and 0.4 dribbles per game.

These figures are considerably worse than the injured Brazillian, who still managed to notch five strikes and even averages more shots (1.7) and dribbles (0.6) each appearance.

The 25-year-old has scored plenty of important goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side, notably during their Champions League-winning run, and as a result has been lauded by teammate Virgil van Dijk as “fantastic” in the past.

Whilst during a rare start against Everton back in December had the German calling him “outstanding” and “impressive”.

Despite this, Villa simply must avoid signing him as its unlikely to be third time lucky in the striker position, particularly as there’s also interest in Ollie Watkins, who at £25m would be an absolute steal considering Smith signed him for Brentford three years ago.

If Lange wants to get off to a smooth start in the Midlands, then he should forget Origi and instead splash out on the Bees talisman.

