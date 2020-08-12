Emi Buendia: Aston Villa could land themselves a huge upgrade

Aston Villa could kickstart their summer with a bang if they manage to land one of the Premier League’s recently relegated stars…

What’s the word?

According to The Sun (page 60, 9th August), the Midlanders could battle Crystal Palace for Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia this summer.

It’s claimed that the Villans may only move for him should skipper Jack Grealish depart the club, which is by no means certain after the club avoided relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Although, he’s probably a player that Dean Smith should push for irrespective of the 24-year-old’s future.

Trezeguet upgrade

Buendia was one of the Canaries’ few bright sparks this term, providing one goal and seven assists as they finished rock bottom in the top-flight.

He’s in elite company too as only Kevin de Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Grealish created more chances than the Argentine.

The 23-year-old can play as a creative number ten or on the right-wing and his ability to split a defence open with just one pass would be most welcome at Villa Park.

Via WhoScored, Buendia averaged 2.8 dribbles, 2.3 key passes, 2.3 tackles and 1.1 shots per game which is leagues clear of what summer signing Trezeguet produced this term.

The Egyptian is only clear on goals with the rest of his figures being hugely underwhelming.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke has previously lauded his midfield maestro as a “role model” who has been “fantastic” for the club, perhaps something that Villa lack across the pitch.

Dubbed a “revelation” by Chris Sutton, Villa absolutely should swoop in for Buendia, especially at a reported £20m fee.

