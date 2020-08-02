Aston Villa fans excited by Divock Origi links

Aston Villa tried a number of different strikers this season to solve their goalscoring woes, but they couldn’t quite find the magic formula needed to push them up the table.

Indeed, between Wesley, Mbwana Samatta, Keinan Davies and Borja Baston Villa’s strikers scored just six league goals last term.

Therefore, it should be no surprise that they’re looking at signing a new forward this summer, and a lot of fans are very excited by the player they’ve been linked to.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The Sun’s have claimed that the Midlands club are considering a move for Divock Origi, and that has caused quite a stir amongst the Villa Park faithful.

You can understand why fans want Origi in as well, although he isn’t the Reds’ first-choice attacker, he seems to score when it matters, famously netting twice against Barcelona last term in Liverpool’s memorable 4-0 win and also finding the net in the Champions League final against Tottenham.

It takes a special kind of player to score in those types of occasions, and Villa fans are excited about the prospect of Origi lining up for Dean Smith’s side.

Would be an incredible signing — Tom (@tom_avfc1) August 2, 2020

I’d be happy with this. He scores when he plays, imagine him playing every game 👍🏼 — Leighton Hudson (@hdsn79) August 2, 2020

Would be a class signing — Ed Lloyd (@EdLloyd16) August 2, 2020

I like this link. Ings went from being a bitpart Liverpool sub to one of the top strikers in the league. Origi could be similar. Plus I’ll always have a soft spot for Belgian powerhouse forwards. — Eddie 🦁 (@AlwaystheVillan) August 2, 2020

What a coupe this would be. Can’t see it happening myself tho — Ry (@ryanavfc7) August 2, 2020

While everyone was seemingly excited by the links, some of the more pessimistic Villa supporters poured cold water on this rumour.

Fans questioned why the Belgian would want to leave the reigning Premier League champions for a club that has only just managed to stay up by the skin of their teeth, and to be fair, you can understand their point of view.

1 of 14 Can you name this obscure former Aston Villa player? El Hadji Ba Aly Cissokho Didier Agathe Cédric Avinel

However, stranger things have happened, we’ve seen Champions League winners rock up at relegation-threatened sides before, so it’s not out of the question that this deal gets done.

That would be amazing but doubt it lol — Daley_Motivation | BLM (@DaleyM0tivation) August 2, 2020

Good player, but can’t see it happening. — Rassie Griebenow (@RGriebenow) August 2, 2020