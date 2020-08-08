Aston Villa could have saved millions by signing two stars last summer

For one reason or another Aston Villa’s 2019 summer transfer window didn’t go as planned.

It’s not for a lack of trying, the Villans spent over £100m in their first season back in the top-flight, but despite spending big on a plethora of talent they only managed to survive by the skin of their teeth, with a final day draw against West Ham confirming their survival.

Unsurprisingly, the Midlands outfit are keen to strengthen further to avoid another relegation battle this time around, and they’re reportedly looking towards two stars from the Championship in the shape of Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins.

Watch Aston Villa Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Unfortunately, the pair are reportedly set to cost at least £50m, which is a fair chunk for two players that have never played a single Premier League minute, and the real kick in the teeth is that Villa almost signed them last summer.

Indeed, in the latest edition of the 1874 podcast on The Athletic, Gregg Evans stated that Villa came close to signing them both.

“There were five or who Suso and Smith put forward that Villa didn’t sign,” Evans stated.

“Benrahma and Ollie Watkins were Watkins were both players that they wanted, and deals were negotiated, but they never got over the line.” (1874 podcast 6/6/20 7:50)

Now, we don’t know how much Benrahma and Watkins would have cost last year, but it’s a fair assessment to believe that it wouldn’t have been as much as the £50m they’re now being quoted due to the fact both men’s stock has risen throughout the 2018/19 season, with their Transfermarkt valuations reflecting that, increasing by a cumulative £8.1m since last summer.

1 of 23 Did this footballer play for Aston Villa? Yes No

Both Benrahma and Watkins hit their highest Championship goal tally as Brentford finished third in the Championship, while last summer they were still a pair of nearly-men playing for a mid-table club who hadn’t quite fulfilled their potential.

Now they look like bonafide stars ready for a move to the top-flight, and if Villa want to complete this deal it will reportedly cost them £50m, but perhaps they could have had them for a little cheaper this time last year.