An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their interest in signing Athletic Bilbao enforcer Inigo Martinez in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Inigo Martinez to Aston Villa?

According to the printed edition of Sport (via Sport Witness), the Villans are one of the eye clubs eyeing up a deal to sign the central defender at the end of the season.

The report claims that Villa and Atletico Madrid have both made contract offers to the Spaniard, who is set to be a free agent in the summer, as Johan Lange attempts to secure a swoop for the gem.

However, LaLiga giants Barcelona are also said to be keen on the centre-back and Martinez is waiting to see if Xavi's team decide to come in with a proposal before responding to any other clubs.

What would Inigo Martinez bring to Aston Villa?

The Athletic Bilbao defender is a vastly experienced player who could bring knowledge and quality to Unai Emery's squad in the 2023/24 campaign.

Villa could replicate the coup they landed by bringing Ashley Young to the club on a free transfer last season by securing a move for Martinez, as the former England international came in as a veteran and has used his experience to help the team.

Prior to re-joining the Villans in the summer of 2021, the ex-Inter full-back had played a whopping 623 career club matches and has gone on to play 46 times for the team in his current spell.

The 37-year-old, who has been capped 39 times by England, has showcased his quality in the Premier League this season with an average Sofascore rating of 6.93 across 18 appearances, which places him third in the squad.

Martinez, meanwhile, has played 441 club career games, which includes experience in the Europa League and the Champions League, and has been capped 19 times by Spain at international level.

The 31-year-old has used his know-how to be an excellent option for Bilbao in LaLiga this season. He has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.93 across ten appearances in the division and won 63% of his physical contests.

These statistics show that the £85k-per-week enforcer, who journalist Josh Bunting once hailed as "commanding", is a strong defender who can deliver consistently solid displays in a major European league.

A Sofascore rating of 6.93 would place him level with Young in third place in the Villa squad this season and this indicates that the Spanish international would be a fantastic addition to the team if he can replicate his form in England.

Therefore, Lange could repeat the coup they landed with the ex-Manchester United right-back by beating off competition from the likes of Barcelona and Atletico to sign an experienced, solid, option in Martinez for nothing this summer.