Aston Villa are believed to be pushing to bring Pau Torres to Villa Park this summer and reunite him with his former manager, Unai Emery.

How old is Pau Torres?

Villa enjoyed a seriously impressive 2022/23 campaign which saw them end the season in style by pipping European-regulars Tottenham Hotspur to seventh spot.

In doing so, Emery's men have secured the opportunity to play European football next season after securing their spot in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

However, it does not look as if Villa are willing to sit back and settle on what they done in the 22/23 campaign.

Indeed, reports would suggest the Villa owners are looking to take advantage of their European status by potentially bringing in some significant additions.

And one name which is seemingly on their radar is the 26-year-old Torres who has previously played under Villa's Spanish boss.

Torres has made 105 appearances under Emery from their time together at Villarreal and he has even been able to provide an impressive return of 10 goals and three assists (via Transfermarkt).

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Premier League side are now pushing to bring the Spaniard to Villa Park this summer:

"They [Tottenham] always appreciated Pau Torres, but at the moment it is Aston Villa, the club pushing for Pau."

How much does Pau Torres earn?

Villa are not the only Premier League side who are being linked with a potential move this summer for the Spaniard.

Indeed, it is believed Spurs are looking at the 26-year-old as a potential option for this summer as they look to address their own defensive issues.

However, it will be intriguing to see whether the north London side could hold a candle to Villa's proposal - at least on personal terms.

Villa have European football on the menu for next season, a manager who Torres his strived under and potentially even a more promising project.

Even financially, Villa are no small fry when it comes to the transfer window with Villa showing last summer they were willing to spend significantly on centre-back Diego Carlos.

But it does not appear the £63k-per-week is only garnering interest from England with reports from Spain (via SportWitness) suggesting Juventus are also keen on the 26-year-old.

Whether Villa could beat the likes of the Italian giants to the potential signing of Torres may be another question.

However, they certainly seem to be in a good place to launch an attractive bid for the 26-year-old.