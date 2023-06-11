Aston Villa are still reflecting on a hugely impressive campaign in which Unai Emery guided them from the threat of relegation and into Europe in his first five months at the helm.

The Villans cannot afford to stand still as they embark on a season of Premier League and Europa Conference League football, though, with strength in depth key if they are to compete on multiple fronts.

One attainable target Villa have been linked with is Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, with Football Insider reporting that Emery's side are in the mix to sign the American this summer, with a fee of around £35m having been mooted.

Leeds paid a reported £20m to land the United States midfielder from RB Leipzig last year, so a slightly higher offer from Villa - should it indeed arrive - may well be enough to prise him away from Elland Road on the back of the Whites' recent relegation to the Championship.

However, Villa are not alone in showing an interest in Adams after his impressive maiden campaign in English football, with Manchester United also said to retain an interest.

What can Tyler Adams provide Aston Villa?

Leeds may have suffered a disappointing campaign last time out, but Adams is one of those who came out of the season with some credit.

Adams was given a seasonal rating of 6.73 by WhoScored, which was the most of any Leeds player - Jack Harrison being the next highest with 6.72.

The 24-year-old also caught the eye at the World Cup midway through the season, earning praise from writer Wes Rucker for being a "machine" as the United States made it to the knockout rounds.

Indeed, Adams' numbers in the Premier League last season were similar to those of Declan Rice, who is wanted by a number of elite clubs this summer, Bayern Munich and Arsenal among them.

Adams completed 82.5 passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League last season, as per FBref, whereas Rice completed 86.5. Adams averaged 67.8 touches per 90 minutes, meanwhile - an almost identical figure to Rice with 68.

There was also very little between the pair in terms of aerial duels won (1.04 for Adams and 1.02 for Rice) and carries (34.1 compared to 39.9 respectively).

With Rice potentially attracting a fee in excess of £90m, Adams should be considered a steal at that aforementioned figure in the region of £35m - though that is not to say Leeds will not play hardball.

Emery will no doubt be excited by the prospect of having Adams in his engine room next season, which would only get even more out of other talented players in his squad, not least the more advanced Jacob Ramsey.

Academy product Ramsey scored six goals and assisted seven more in 35 Premier League appearances last season - figures that could grow even higher with Adams in the side to provide greater defensive cover.

In what is an exciting summer for Villa supporters, Adams may just be the marquee signing ahead of what may well be a season to remember.