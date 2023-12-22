Aston Villa chiefs are already laying the groundwork for a “superstar" signing in 2024, according to an exciting new report.

Aston Villa striker rumours

The Villans have made a stunning start to the season under Unai Emery both in the Premier League and also in the Europa Conference League. It comes after the Spaniard was backed in the transfer market over the summer ahead of his first full season in charge, with the likes of Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby arriving in big-money deals.

On the pitch, Villa are in a sensational run of form, especially at home, with the club winning 15 straight top-flight games at Villa Park. They return to action at home to struggling Sheffield United this evening, knowing a win will take them to the top of the tree ahead of Liverpool hosting Arsenal on Saturday.

Aston Villa's 15 home wins Game Date Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace 4/3/2023 Aston Villa 3-0 Bournemouth 18/3/2023 Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest 8/4/2023 Aston Villa 3-0 Newcastle 15/4/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham 25/4/2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Tottenham 13/5/2023 Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton 28/5/2023 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 20/8/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 16/9/2023 Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton 30/9/2023 Aston Villa 4-1 West Ham 22/10/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Luton 29/10/2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham 12/11/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Man City 6/12/2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal 9/12/2023

There does seem to be an eye on additions in the New Year, though, with reports claiming Villa want to sign two new attackers in January. RB Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh, RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho were all named as targets, however, there looks to be a change of thought from Villa officials, although it still represents an exciting transfer update.

According to Football Insider in the last 48 hours, Aston Villa are now eyeing a loan move for Werner in the New Year as they set their sights on a marquee addition later in 2024.

It is believed that Villa chiefs, and by extension owners NSWE and president of football operations Monchi, are also already laying the groundwork for a “superstar striker signing” next summer.

Werner could arrive in the near future to provide competition to Ollie Watkins, and by the summer, FFP concerns will have subsided, allowing the club to splash the cash once again.

Villa haven’t exactly struggled for goals this season, with 15 different scorers in all competitions. Watkins leads the way with 14 goals, whereas the likes of Leon Bailey, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn have all netted more than five times each. (Aston Villa top scorers - BBC)

However, when it comes to centre-forwards, alongside Watkins, Emery has just Jhon Duran as his only alternative senior striking option, so looking to bring an experienced forward like Werner in on loan could be a wise move.

It looks as if Villa are going to be in the race for the top four and possibly even the title in the second half of the season, as well as European glory in the Conference League, so more options in attack may make a big difference before a statement addition next summer, with work already underway in that regard.