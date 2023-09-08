Aston Villa had a strong summer in the transfer window, with the Midlands side making impressive captures to bolster their squad for the treacherous 2023/24 season ahead.

The Villans hit the jackpot when they hired Unai Emery back in October 2022, with the club going from peering at the relegation zone in 16th place at the time of his arrival, to sealing a European finish come the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Not many would have anticipated the effect that the manager’s arrival would have on the club, as he utilised the talent in the squad he inherited from Steven Gerrard and transformed the outlook at Villa Park.

Higher performances and new goals has put the Villans on course to have an encouraging 2023/24 campaign, with the side set to endeavour in their first European journey since 2010 after successfully qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

While Emery was the driving force between the elevation of standards in the Midlands, the squad equally rose to the occasion with a host of names proving themselves to be fundamental to the club at present.

Ollie Watkins contributed to 21 goals in 37 Premier League appearances in 2022/23, however the marksman’s efforts weren’t enough for him to win the club’s player of the season award, with another star leading the way for his teammates to follow.

How much did Aston Villa sign Douglas Luiz for?

Signed by Aston Villa in 2019 from Manchester City, the £15m paid for Douglas Luiz now looks to be one of the better pieces of business done by the club in their history.

Captured at the age of 21 by Dean Smith, the Brazilian was dubbed an “extremely talented” youngster with an “outstanding pedigree” by the manager, praise that has been supported by the calibre of player he has developed into.

The midfielder began his career in his homeland with Vasco da Gama, rising through the academy to eventually impress in the senior side, at which point he made the move to Europe to join City.

His career in Manchester was transitioned to Spain, where he played on loan at Girona due to work permit difficulties preventing him from representing the Citizens in a single competitive appearance.

The youngster managed to secure the experience in Europe sufficient to make another Premier League move, where he was snatched up by the Villans just two years after the start of his anonymous time at City.

At the time of his arrival in the Midlands, the combative ace stressed his desire to finally achieve things in England, saying “I cannot just talk the talk but also walk the walk and that's my main aim”, via Sky Sports.

Walk the walk is exactly what the midfielder has done, taking his opportunity at Villa Park with both hands and prevailing as one of the club’s most critical squad members in recent years.

What is Douglas Luiz’s market value now?

Purchased for a mere £15m with reference to the impact he’s had on the side, Luiz’s value has soared to £34m as per CIES Football Observatory, amounting to a rise of 126% since the point of his arrival in the Midlands.

Good performances not only attract attention from those within the club, but outside too, with there being a slight worry over the midfielder’s future at Villa with interest reported from two clubs in particular over the transfer window.

Back in July, The Sun reported that the Brazilian had been eyed in north London, with both Arsenal and Tottenham said to want to add the highly-rated 25-year-old to their ranks.

Luckily for Villa, nothing progressed in the speculation, however it did tell of the calibre of talent they have at their disposal, with a suggestion of just how much the former City man could be worth at the point that he does leave the club.

Why is he worth that much?

Earning both the Supporters Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season last term, Luiz had a campaign to remember in 2022/23, in a year that he came to life under Emery alongside his teammates.

The Brazilian played all but one of Villa’s games in the league last season, showing his importance in the middle of the park by scoring six goals and claiming six assists while maintaining his authority as one of the first names on the team sheet.

Lauded as a “warrior” by journalist Jack Grimse, the 25-year-old’s level of performance was told by evidence far beyond his contributions to goals in claret and blue.

Averaging an impressive 2.24 tackles and 1.23 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League last term, the midfielder flexed his dominance in protecting the back line, averaging 4.4 total duel wins per game for the Villans, via Sofascore.

His expertise went beyond his defensive strengths, with his passing and assistance in the final third also a key element to his game, as told by him averaging 1.38 key passes and 4.55 progressive passes per 90 in the league.

As his game develops, it becomes more and more clear of how complete his talents are in the position he is most effectively deployed at, with his leadership skills also coming to life in commanding the midfield at Villa Park.

How much does Douglas Luiz earn?

Considering the importance of his presence in Emery’s set-up, the Brazilian doesn’t even rank in the top ten of Villa’s highest earners at present.

Earning £75k-per-week, the 25-year-old picks up a weekly wage half the value of his midfield counterpart Boubacar Kamara, who is the joint-highest earner with Clement Lenglet and Youri Tielemans.

From salary, to his £15m price tag, Luiz is one of Villa’s bargains and a player that represents one of the most successful pieces of business that the Midlands club have done in recent times.

While his services are critical to Emery’s, it bears consideration just how much the £34m-rated ace could be sold for in the future, with clubs already swarming to keep a close eye on his movements in the transfer windows to come.

Dean Smith is well remembered at Villa Park for his work in restoring the club to the top flight from the Championship, however his part in signing Luiz is up there with his greatest achievements while in the Midlands.