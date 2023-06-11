Aston Villa have been linked to a plethora of Champions League quality players in recent weeks, with the board "trying to reach for the stars", transfer insider Dean Jones has told Football FanCast.

Who do Villa want to sign this summer?

There has been a consistent increase in the quality of players Villa have been able to attract over recent years.

It started with the purchase of the exciting and sought-after Ollie Watkins from Brentford, and then they were able to grab Leon Bailey from under the noses of several European clubs.

Last season saw probably the biggest name to arrive at Villa Park for a very long time, Philippe Coutinho. Granted, it hasn't worked out, but it was still a signal of intent.

The level of player has increased yet again, as just this year has seen the club linked to both Joao Felix and Marco Asensio - despite the latter now looking set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

With Football Insider claiming that the club have given Unai Emery a massive 'war chest' of up to £150m this summer, maybe we should expect more stars to be linked with a move to the Midlands.

Afterall, they have already managed to secure the big signing of Youri Tielemans this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about the change in transfer policy for Aston Villa?

Jones thinks that the recent rumours and links to Villa indicate where the club is heading regarding player acquisition and that "anything is possible" under their current owners.

Speaking to Football FanCast, the journalist said: "I think that one thing it does give us is a good indicator of is where the club's heading. They're now basically shopping for luxury products, they're looking at players that before would have been a pipe dream.

"Under the new vision, with the money that they've got, they're trying to show that anything is possible and they're trying to reach for the stars."

Who have been Aston Villa's most expensive signings in the past?

With all of these high-profile players being touted for a move to the Villains, they will likely break their transfer record in the not-too-distant future.

The Birmingham club's record signing at the moment is current player Emiliano Buendia, who joined the club for £35m in the summer of 2021 and may go down with mixed reviews to date.

The club's second most expensive is none other than Watkins, for a cool £31m. It's probably not too controversial to say that the ex-Exeter City man has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League this year.

Bailey comes in third on the list at £29m and it's a bit harder to call his time in England's second city a success. He has had his fair share of injury problems, though, and Emery could be the man to unlock his undeniable potential.