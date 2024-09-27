Aston Villa have carried the momentum from last term into the current season, losing just once across all competitions so far.

Unai Emery has built a team which will aim to challenge the elite, both domestically and in Europe, thanks to his diligent transfer business conducted over the summer.

It hasn’t just been the high-profile arrivals who have shone in the first team, however, as several young talents have been given a chance to showcase their abilities of late.

Lamare Bogarde is perhaps the best example, as the Dutchman has filled in for the injured Matty Cash superbly over the previous few weeks.

Lamare Bogarde’s season in numbers

The 20-year-old arrived in the Midlands from Feyenoord ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, going on to make nearly 60 appearances during his spell in the academy. His first taste of senior football came with Bristol Rovers last season, playing 34 times for the club.

It is clear that Emery rated him highly, but even the youngster would have been surprised at how quickly he was thrust into the senior side after Cash suffered an injury.

He has already made two starts in the Premier League, succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, while winning 6.5 total duels and making four tackles per game.

Lamare Bogarde's stats vs Everton Accurate passes 52/56 Total duels (won) 11 (7) Possession lost 9 Touches 76 Big chances created 1 Tackles 5 Via Sofascore

Bogarde hasn’t looked overawed upon being thrown into the deep end, which suggests Cash may find it difficult to get his spot back in the starting XI.

During the club’s win over Wycombe Wanderers in the EFL Cup, Emery gave some other young talents a taste of action, and one could be an even bigger talent than Bogarde…

Travis Patterson’s youth statistics

Like Bogarde, Patterson has featured heavily in the U18s and U21 sides in the academy, before making his senior bow in midweek.

He may have only been given a late cameo, but there is no doubting his potential, that’s for sure, especially as he recently signed a new contract at Villa.

“We are delighted Travis has signed a new long-term contract as he is seen as a player with high potential.” Said academy manager Mark Harrison back in August when Patterson signed his new deal, and it is clear to see why.

The 18-year-old - who was named on The Guardian's list of the top 20 Premier League young talents in 2022 - was given a start in the EFL Trophy match against Fleetwood Town at the start of the month and suitably impressed.

Not only did he win seven of his nine contested ground duels, but the defender also created a big chance, made one key pass and attempted a dribble during his time on the pitch in the 3-2 victory.

It was a promising performance, one that Emery clearly had his eye on. Patterson will be hoping for more minutes in the first team after his cameo in midweek, but he has players such as Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen in front of him to contend with.

There is no doubting his talent, as the 18-year-old has the potential to turn into a solid defender for Emery.