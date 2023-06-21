Aston Villa have submitted an enquiry to bring Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams back to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Tyler Adams leaving Leeds?

The United States international only arrived at Elland Road from RB Leipzig last summer and firmly established himself as the Whites’ overall best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 6.73, but having missed the last 12 top-flight games with a hamstring injury, couldn’t contribute towards trying to maintain their status.

TEAMtalk have since reported that the 24-year-old has told Yorkshire chiefs that he wants to return to the highest division with Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool all credited with an interest, but it would appear that several other clubs have now entered the race to secure his services, Unai Emery and Monchi being one of the parties in the Midlands.

Are Aston Villa signing Adams?

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa have "enquired" about Adams ahead of the new campaign, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Everton also having "joined" the admirers who are considering submitting a £25m offer.

Leeds will no doubt be aware that they will have to cash in on a number of their prized assets during the upcoming window, and should the midfielder seal an exit, he clearly won't be short of potential suitors with the teams queuing up to land him.

Being a defensive midfielder, Aston Villa will be aware that Adams isn’t strong offensively having recorded zero goals or assists since joining Leeds, but he’s an absolute rock when it comes to the natural aspect of his game. He was dubbed a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker and he could be a fantastic acquisition for Emery.

The USA skipper ranked in the 99th percentile for tackles by midfielders having made 89 last season, which was more than any other member of his squad, via FBRef. He also site in the 97th percentile for blocks, so is great at sitting in front of the defence and protecting his defence and goalkeeper.

The Leeds talisman would also provide the Spanish manager with wonderful versatility having operated in seven various positions around the pitch since the start of his career, including in the midfield and even all across the backline, which is yet another attractive attribute to any boss.

Finally, Adams captained the USA at the 2022 World Cup so will possess plenty of leadership qualities and could bring some much-needed organisational skills to the squad, so for a player that is this well-rounded, a deal would be hard to turn down should the chance present itself.