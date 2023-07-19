Aston Villa are reportedly remaining on the tail of Tyler Adams, as Unai Emery seeks midfield reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The United States international has been of interest to Villa since The Athletic’s Phil Hay mentioned the Midlands side as one of the clubs ‘having a look’ at the Leeds United midfielder.

Could Aston Villa sign Tyler Adams?

While the links to the Leeds ace have simmered down amidst other signings arriving at Villa Park, it’s believed that the Villans could reignite their passion to sign the 24-year-old.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs relayed his beliefs that Villa will “escalate their pursuit” of the former RB Leipzig man, following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder signed at Elland Road just last summer for a fee of £20m, a price that could be met by Monchi considering the Whites’ demotion.

What kind of player is Tyler Adams?

Once lauded as a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker, the USA international stood out as a trusted performer in what was a dismal season for Leeds.

Deployed as a defensive midfielder, the 24-year-old won 57% of his total duels in his debut term in the Premier League, averaging an impressive 6.0 duels won per game.

Most impressively, the American averaged a monstrous 3.72 tackles per 90 over the past year, ranking him in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in this area, via FBref.

Despite his best efforts in the middle of the park, Adams was ultimately unable to conquer the other areas that his side lacked in last season, in a year that ended in relegation to the Championship.

While it was a deeply disappointing campaign for those involved, Leeds’ misfortune could be Villa’s treasure, as Emery appears to be an admirer of the midfielder's ability.

The Spaniard has been praised for his focus on improving his options in central midfield, as highlighted by Arsenal legend Ian Wright during BBC Match of the Day.

The former England marksman claimed that the former Arsenal boss has taken Douglas Luiz to “another level”, with the Brazilian ending the campaign as Villa’s top performer, as per Sofascore ratings.

Now, the 51-year-old could give the 25-year-old further freedom to express his growth at Villa Park, by adding Adams into the mix.

With six goals and six assists in the Premier League last term, Luiz flexed his ability in the final third, something he could further explore by having an equally combative presence in midfield.

Adams highlighted his defensive strengths at Elland Road, tackling an average of 2.09 dribblers and making 1.46 interceptions per 90 in the league, via FBref.

Giving the Brazilian the licence to roam could benefit Villa, giving him a role similar to that of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes, who Luiz has been compared statistically to.

At present, the Rio de Janeiro-born machine is Emery’s most defensive option in the engine room, suggesting that by introducing the Leeds dynamo, the Spaniard could unleash Luiz in a more box-to-box role.

The signing of Adams would benefit the dynamic in midfield at Villa Park, as well as bolster the strength in depth on show ahead of the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign, in which the Villans return to Europe.