Aston Villa have been scanning the resources of newly relegated clubs, with Youri Tielemans already in the bag from Leicester City.

The Midlands side have opted to recruit Monchi as president of football operations to team up with Unai Emery to prepare for a busy summer in the transfer window.

The latest star linked could bolster the Spaniard’s squad in a player that excelled in the Premier League last term.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Aston Villa?

As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week, Aston Villa have emerged as one of the clubs chasing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The report names Villa along with Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest as the clubs that have ‘enquired’ for the 24-year-old, who is likely to depart following The Whites’ relegation.

It’s stated that Leeds value the American at £25m, with him contracted to Elland Road until 2027.

What could Tyler Adams offer to Aston Villa?

Trading the Bundesliga for the Premier League last summer, Adams departed RB Leipzig in the hope to make a name for himself in England.

While the 24-year-old cemented himself as a key performer in the side, supported by him ranking as their second-best performer via Sofascore, the United States international could not save his club from demotion to the Championship.

Operating as a defensive midfielder for Leeds, the New York-born gem has earned his plaudits for being a “machine”, as dubbed by journalist Wes Rucker, winning 57% of his total duels this season.

As per Sofascore, Adams won six total duels per game in 24 Premier League appearances this term, making a monstrous 3.7 tackles and 1.5 interceptions to support the reason why clubs are swarming at his potential availability.

For Villa, the midfield commander could equip Emery’s side with significant depth and particularly challenge those deployed in the engine room.

Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn have stepped up to the task in rotation in midfield at Villa Park this campaign, and the introduction of the American could spice up the competition in that area.

Kamara, who was signed by the Villans from Marseille last summer could be taken to the next level by having a duel with the Leeds star for a starting spot in the squad.

In his introduction season to the Premier League, the Frenchman missed a significant number of games due to injury with the 2023/24 campaign providing an opening to fully assert himself at Villa Park.

As highlighted by Sofascore statistics, the 23-year-old has similar strengths to Adams, however, the numbers present a case for who would be a stronger starter in Emery’s side, with the American performing at a higher average per game.

Having both made 24 appearances, Kamara fell short of the former Bundesliga ace in terms of tackles and interceptions per game, averaging 2.4 and 0.8 respectively for those metrics.

While the debate of who takes the starting role in the engine room bears a potential headache for Emery, adding quality to the side can only better the club in providing depth ready to prepare for a season with the inclusion of European football.