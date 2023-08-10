Aston Villa are reportedly still in the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as the club prepare for another turn in the transfer window.

It’s been a busy summer for Unai Emery and Monchi, who have obtained the signatures of Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and smashing the club-record transfer fee to welcome Moussa Diaby in a £51.9m deal.

While the Villans’ transfer news has been heavily revolving the potential and confirmed incomings at the club, however with time left in the window, the club could also expect to see some departures.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Aston Villa?

A report by The Athletic back in June noted that United States international, Adams, is ‘high on Villa’s list of targets’ as part of Emery’s projected squad rebuild.

Such claims have been reinforced this week, with Football Insider suggesting that the Midlands club are ‘ready’ to trigger the 24-year-old’s £20m release clause in the hope to lure him to Villa Park.

Despite only signing last summer for £20m from RB Leipzig, the midfielder has a tempting relegation release clause as part of his contract of the same value, making him an attractive acquisition.

How good is Tyler Adams?

Now could be the perfect time for Villa to make a swoop for the highly-rated American, who has been dubbed an “absolute beast” by members of the media.

Amid the excitement of potential new arrivals, there is some worry over the future of star player Douglas Luiz, who has been linked with a move to north London over the past few weeks.

News reported by Football Insider this week has speculated that Tottenham are ready to close in on signing the Brazilian, who was integral to the Villans’ success last season.

Averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.10 in the Premier League last term, the 25-year-old topped the charts in terms of the club’s best-performing individuals, making talk of his exit a grey area at Villa Park.

The rumours surrounding Luiz make the pursuit of Adams even more important, in a rare instance that Emery could recruit a carbon copy of his favoured midfielder for a price that could leave the club in profit after the exchange.

Whilst the narrative of both respective clubs' 2022/23 season was contrasting, the two players are identical in their approach to play, both providing a combative yet assured presence in the engine room.

Both averaged a pass completion rate of 82.5% per 90 last season according to FBref, the duo are competent passers of the ball, however, Emery could land a slight upgrade on the Brazilian in Adams, who excelled Luiz in a number of attributes key to the position.

As per FBref, the American averaged 5.68 progressive passes and a monstrous 3.72 tackles per 90 for Leeds last term, with the Villa sensation averaging lower in both decimals with 4.55 progressive passes and 2.24 tackles per 90.

A similar pattern is traceable further in their defensive exploits, with the former Bundesliga gem recording an average of 2.00 blocks and 1.46 interceptions per 90 to the 25-year-old’s 1.11 blocks and 1.23 interceptions per 90.

For just £20m, Monchi could ease the blow should Luiz depart in impressive fashion, however with Chelsea also rumoured to be monitoring the midfielder, Villa must make their intentions clear before it’s too late.