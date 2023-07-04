Aston Villa reportedly remain interested in Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as Monchi prepares to raise the stakes in his first transfer window at the club.

The Spaniard could equip his fellow countryman with a player that could bolster the squad, as Unai Emery bids for a busy summer of recruiting efficiently ahead of his first full campaign at the helm.

The link between the United States international and the Midlands club came last month, as the Daily Mail named Villa among those interested in poaching the talent from newly relegated Leeds.

Since then, rumours have remained, with news reported by transfer expert Dean Jones via Football FanCast this week revealing the Villans’ plans to launch for the 24-year-old.

Jones stated that the former RB Leipzig whizz is “certainly” a player on Monchi’s “radar”, with any deal set to potentially cost around £25m.

After spending just a year at Elland Road, the midfielder’s time could be up after their relegation to the Championship, with Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest listed alongside Villa as those eyeing the ace.

What could Tyler Adams offer to Aston Villa?

Hailed as a “machine” by journalist Wes Rucker, Adams would be a worthy addition to most sides in the league, asserting himself as a strong defensive-minded asset in the engine room.

In 24 appearances, the 24-year-old won an average of six total duels per game, identifying as one of the best-performing defensive midfielders in the Premier League in his debut season, via Sofascore.

As per FBref, the New York-born gem ranked in the top 3% of those in his position in the 2022/23 campaign in terms of tackles per 90, averaging a monstrous 3.72 as well as two blocks and 1.46 interceptions per 90.

His numbers saw him likened to a star player at Villa, who could see one of their top players cloned should Emery opt to duel for the signature of Adams.

Likened by FBref to Boubacar Kamara, the American flexes a strong passing and technical ability as well as displaying how effective he is defensively, highlighted by his pass completion rate of 82.5%.

Villa’s Frenchman recorded a completion rate of 84.8% via FBref, however, attempted an average of fewer passes with 47.66 attempted to the Leeds man’s 56.06 per 90.

In signing Adams, Emery could have two players that are competent ball players and impressive tacklers, in an area of the pitch integral to pulling the strings going forward.

The similarities are evident in their progressive play also, with Kamara averaging an impressive 4.25 progressive passes per 90 to the American’s 5.68 per 90, displaying his comprehensive ability in the middle of the park and suggesting his suitability for Emery’s project.

Hailed as a “monster” by members of the media, Kamara could line up with a second helping of himself should Monchi opt to take the plunge to sign Adams, who could be an individual to take Villa to new heights next term.