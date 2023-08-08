Highlights

Aston Villa have 'looked' at Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams; however, they face stiff competition from clubs across the Premier League, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are keen to sign Tyler Adams?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are believed to be 'very close' to agreeing a deal to sign Leeds United midfielder Adams for a fee in the region of £20 million, which the outlet claims to be the value of his relegation release clause at Elland Road.

The report states that Adams wants to immediately return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last campaign and has told Daniel Farke that he is looking to seek a new challenge in 2023/24.

As per The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are 'waiting on an answer' from Adams over his next steps and they are said to be willing to activate his release clause, though the publication has indicated that his buyout fee may be closer to £25 million.

Chelsea have been mentioned by Mailsport as a possible destination for the USA international and Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion are also in the mix to acquire the 24-year-old.

Last term, Adams, who has been hailed as a "monster" and has "captaincy material", made 26 appearances in all competitions for Leeds United; however, he was ruled out of the 2022/23 campaign run-in due to a hamstring issue, as per Transfermarkt.

Leeds United are keen to sort out a replacement for Adams and are 'weighing up' a bid for Finland international Glen Kamara, who is out of the picture at Scottish Premiership side Rangers, according to Mailplus.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has warned to keep an eye out on Villa's rivals to sign Adams as they could look to usurp Unai Emery in his hunt for the Leeds United enforcer.

Jacobs stated: “Although Aston Villa have looked, I think I would also be keeping an eye on Brighton, and West Ham are still looking for a midfielder following the departure of Declan Rice. Nottingham Forest have enquired about the player, but I'm not aware they've advanced it any further than that.”

Who else could join and leave Aston Villa this window?

According to The Mirror, Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte is of interest to Aston Villa, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this window as the Citizens look set to cash in on the Spain international following the arrival of Josko Gvardiol at the Etihad Stadium.

His asking price is set at around £30 million; however, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's preference is to try to sell him to a foreign club instead of a Premier League rival.

In terms of prospective outgoings, Arsenal are said to be keen on a shock raid of Aston Villa for playmaker Emiliano Buendia to offer competition to Bukayo Saka on the right flank, as per FootballTransfers.

Estadio Deportivo report that World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel is unhappy in his current surroundings at Sevilla and 'simple contacts' have been held between the player and Aston Villa.

One club in Russia and Argentinian giants, River Plate, are also in the hunt to sign Montiel. Lyon have been listed in the past as a potential destination for the 26-year-old,