Aston Villa still need further additions in midfield this summer and Leeds United enforcer Tyler Adams could be someone that they firm up interest in, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Is Tyler Adams joining Aston Villa this summer?

According to The Athletic, Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is someone who the Villans are keen on adding to their squad this summer as Unai Emery eyes reinforcements in the engine room.

Aston Villa have been keen on the USA international for 'some time' and he performed well for his current employers last season despite their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

In total, Adams made 26 appearances for Leeds United across all competitions last term, as per Transfermarkt. During the campaign, the 24-year-old's ability to win challenges stood out, winning 3.7 tackles per match in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

West Ham United have been name checked as another potential destination for Adams as the Hammers seek to land a replacement for Declan Rice, with James Ward-Prowse and Denis Zakaria being earmarked as alternative targets by David Moyes, as per The Daily Mail.

Contractually, Adams, who has been hailed as a "leader", is believed to earn around £55,000 per week at Elland Road on a contract that runs until June 2027, as per Capology.

High-flyers Aston Villa have already added to their midfield department this window by bringing in Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, journalist Jacobs is of the belief that the Villans will need to add further depth to their options in the middle of the park and wouldn't be surprised if they exploit Leeds United's relegation to try and land Adams.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated: "But I think that Villa in particular feel that even though they've brought in Youri Tielemans, the midfield still needs strengthening. And that might well allow them to capitalise on Leeds' relegation and escalate their pursuit of Tyler Adams."

Who else have Aston Villa been linked with this window?

According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen on both Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby and Rennes man Jeremy Doku as they look to strengthen the flanks this summer.

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are 'threatening' to stump Aston Villa in their pursuit of Diaby after the Villans saw an opening bid of £30 million rebuffed by Bayer Leverkusen.

According to L'Equipe, Aston Villa also lead the race to sign Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who endured a forgettable spell on loan at Chelsea last term.

Marca journalist David G. Medina has followed up on the story, stating on Twitter: "As we have counted in marca there is NO interest from PSG in Joao. The one who DOES love the Portuguese is Aston Villa. L'Equipe, the most reliable medium with PSG and with so many other topics, confirms it."

Telegraph Sport claim that Aston Villa are considering making an approach for Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson; however, the Reds are said to value the Wales international at a fee exceeding £50 million.

In the next few weeks, it wouldn't be surprising if developments occur concerning potential incomings at Aston Villa as boss Emery looks to get his squad in shape for a commanding schedule in 2023/24 that will involve juggling both domestic and European football.