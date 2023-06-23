Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a Premier League ace, as the Villans bid to take the squad to the next level this summer.

It’s expected to be a busy transfer window for Unai Emery and newly appointed president of football operations Monchi, who have experienced successful business escapades together while at Sevilla.

The latest link could pose to be a significant upgrade to the squad and become the second signing snatched from a newly relegated side, with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans in agreement to join the club at the expiration of his contract.

Leeds United could be forced to sell one of their stars this summer, after suffering relegation to the Championship, as Villa eye midfielder Tyler Adams.

As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week, the American international’s future has been ‘enquired’ about by the Midlands side, with Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest all interested.

The report states that Leeds have valued the 24-year-old at £25m with interested clubs said to be weighing up bids.

What could Tyler Adams offer to Aston Villa?

Lauded as a “monster” by ex-defender Alexi Lalas, the former RB Leipzig ace made a huge impact in his debut Premier League season, after signing for Leeds from the Bundesliga side last summer.

Despite his best efforts, the New York-born talent was unable to steer the Whites away from relegation, and with Championship football confirmed for next term, the end of his time at Elland Road already looks in sight.

While Leeds’ relegation is upsetting for most in Yorkshire, the timing comes as good news for Villa, who could snatch a true destroyer in midfield by swiping the talent.

The 24-year-old could pose to be a shining light in Emery’s set-up, posing similar attributes to a fellow defensive midfielder already at the club.

Douglas Luiz ranked as Villa’s top performer this campaign via Sofascore, maintaining an average match rating of 7.10 acting as the Villans colossus in midfield.

Emery could repeat the success of the Brazilian at Villa Park by signing Adams, who has performed at a similar level in the engine room this campaign.

As per Sofascore, the £57k-per-week gem averaged a monstrous 3.7 tackles per game with a win rate of 57% of his total duels, cementing his claim to being the controller in deep midfield.

Luiz showed strengths in mirrored attributes to the 24-year-old, averaging two tackles per game and a 52% win rate of his total duels as the enforcer in Emery’s side.

The two fared almost identically in terms of their rate of interceptions with Adams averaging 1.5 to Luiz’s 1.1 per game, with both players also providing a positive outlet going forward, with the Brazilian averaging 1.2 key passes to the Leeds ace’s one per match.

Emery could have the recipe to create the perfect duo of midfield operators, in adding a Premier League-proven whizz in the engine room to his squad. Indeed, it would perhaps be a signing that could prove to be a replica of his middle of the park general.