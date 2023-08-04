Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, as Unai Emery eyes further reinforcements ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Emery and Monchi have teamed up to deliver a strong summer window so far for the Villans, in which they have secured the signings of Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Moussa Diaby.

With European football set to dawn on Villa Park, the Spaniards are aiming to bolster the depth of the squad, with the spending not expected to be over just yet.

What’s the latest on Tyler Adams to Aston Villa?

The saga between Adams and Villa has been ongoing this window, with the Daily Mail reporting in June that the Midlands side had enquired over the 24-year-old.

Developments have reportedly been made, with the Mail claiming this week that the Villans are ‘willing’ to trigger the USMNT international’s £25m relegation release clause.

It’s speculated that the club are ‘waiting on an answer’ from the Leeds midfielder, who is reportedly of interest to Chelsea as well.

How good is Tyler Adams?

After a testing season at Elland Road, the American could be handed an escape route from the Championship that could bring his Yorkshire adventure to an end after just one season.

Despite suffering relegation with the Whites, the 24-year-old made an instant impact in the Premier League, earning him sufficient interest to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Hailed last season as a “lion” by TEAMtalk editor James Marshment, Adams showcased his versatility in the engine room last term and most importantly his suitability to the demands and pace of the English game.

A strong tackler and assured passer of the ball, the midfielder has a rounded talent that could bolster Emery’s side at Villa Park by adding another combative presence to the middle of the park.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the claret and blues had witnessed a spark of individual brilliance in such an area, with Gareth Barry gracing the pitch in the Midlands on 438 occasions for Villa.

Once lauded as a “top quality player” by Martin O’Neill back in 2008, the Englishman was a reliable performer in midfield, showing his capabilities of defending and being of significant use in the spine of the side.

In his first season at Manchester City after leaving the Midlands, the Villa veteran averaged a monstrous 3.3 tackles and 2.4 interceptions per game as per WhoScored, suggesting that Emery could deploy his own edition of Barry in obtaining Adams.

Last term for Leeds, the American machine averaged a monstrous 3.72 tackles and 1.46 interceptions per 90, via FBref, comparable to the numbers registered by the former Villa ace to implement the importance he could have in Emery’s budding squad.

With a pass completion rate of 82.5% per 90 last season, the 24-year-old has the feel of a complete talent with the ability to grow with his prime years still ahead of him.

Leeds’ misfortune could be Monchi’s treasure with a relegation clause sitting at just £25m for a talent that could be pivotal to the plans for progression at Villa Park, however, the Spanish duo must act fast with other clubs circling his moves this summer.