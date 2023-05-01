Aston Villa's ten-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end on Sunday as Unai Emery's side lost 1-0 to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' first-half goal was enough to secure all three points for the home side but the Villans remain in contention to secure a place in Europe for next season as they currently sit seventh in the table as it stands.

Whilst the head coach may look to refresh his squad with new additions to bolster the squad in 2023/24, Emery could add to his first-team group by bringing young starlets up from the academy.

Sebastian Revan, Tommi O'Reilly, and Kadan Young were all named on the bench against United and this shows that the Spanish boss is willing to offer chances to U21 squad members.

Who is Kadan Young?

One of those players in Young is an "exciting" - as dubbed by reporter Ashley Preece - young winger who has caught the eye in the academy this season.

The teenage forward was handed a professional contract by the club in January and journalist Matt Maher described the gem as "one to watch" moving forward, which - along with his inclusion on Sunday - highlights the dynamo's potential.

Despite only turning 17 this year, the attacker has been directly involved in four goals (two assists and two goals) in nine appearances for the U21s this term, whilst the wizard has also produced one goal and two assists in three U18 matches.

This means that the playmaker has racked up seven goal contributions in 12 league outings at youth level this season, which is better than an involvement every other game.

These statistics suggest that the forward has the quality to make things happen in the final third and his emergence could threaten Leon Bailey's position at the club.

How has Leon Bailey performed this season?

The Jamaica international has been an inconsistent performer for Villa in the Premier League and has not been able to regularly deliver in the final third.

Bailey has scored four goals and provided three assists in 29 top-flight appearances for the club this term, which means that the forward has chipped in with a direct goal contribution once every 4.12 matches. Whereas, Young has managed one every 1.86 games for the U18 and U21 sides combined in 2022/23.

The current first-team winger has not been a standout performer for the Villans, as shown by his lacklustre return at the top end of the pitch, and Emery could use pre-season to determine whether Young is ready to step up and be the heir to the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man's position out wide.

If the 17-year-old can translate his stunning youth form over to the senior squad then he could burst onto the scene next term as the club's newest star from the academy, replacing Bailey on the wing, or it may take a season out on loan before the maestro is able to make his impact at Villa Park.