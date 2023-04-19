Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze this summer and the Nigerian could prove to be Unai Emery's next version of Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

Could Villa sign Chukwueze?

According to reports from Spain, Villa are one of the most interested sides in signing the 23-year-old wide man this summer and are described as the most feasible destination for Chukwueze.

The youngster would be linking up with former manager Emery in the Premier League, having made 94 appearances under the Spanish manager during his time with the Yellow Submarine, contributing 14 goals and 15 assists in that time.

However, if Villa are keen to reunite the two ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, then it is suggested that they could be forced to pay his reported €80m (£70m) release clause, which would comfortably make him the club's record signing.

Although Villa have been in superb form since Emery's arrival in the Midlands and look destined to earn a spot in Europe next season, the likes of Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho have all struggled for goals and assists, with a combined 14 goal contributions between them so far this campaign.

Considering Chukwueze boasts an impressive return of six goals and five assists in 28 La Liga appearances this season, with a WhoScored rating of 7/10, he could add some serious quality to Emery's squad ahead of what promises to be an exciting 2023/34 season.

Who is Chukwueze similar to?

According to FBref, the second-most similar player to Chukwueze, when compared to other wingers across Europe's top leagues, is England and Arsenal star, Saka.

There is a huge amount of coincidence here, with the Englishman initially breaking through under the Aston Villa manager's watch.

Indeed, the talented winger played 15 times for Emery after being given his debut in the Gunners' first-team, eventually scoring once and registering five assists before he truly became a world-class asset for Mikel Arteta.

This season has seen the two wide men register extremely similar statistics with regard to non-penalty expected goals per 90 (0.27 vs 0.26), shots per 90 (2.37 vs 2.41) and goal-creating actions per 90 (0.75 vs 0.77), suggesting they produce high-quality chances at a likeminded rate.

WhoScored further suggests that both Saka and Chukwueze excel at key passes and finishing, while as left-footed right-wingers, they both like to cut inside and play short passes.

Villarreal boss Quique Setien was full of praise for the Nigeria international after he scored twice in an impressive win over Real Madrid recently.

He said: “For a few weeks, he’s been giving us a lot, he’s a permanent threat. Not just in goals, but in passes, chances, he’s an extraordinary player, who is giving us a lot."

Chukwueze is clearly a talented young player with similar traits to Saka, and if he could perform even half as well as the 21-year-old, who has been a driving force behind Arsenal's title challenge this season, then he would surely be a quality addition to Emery's side.