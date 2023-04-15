Unai Emery will be hoping Aston Villa's recent Premier League resurgence won't slow down anytime soon, especially with a tie against high-flying Newcastle United this afternoon.

The Magpies will pose a stern test for the club as they aim to stretch their unbeaten streak to eight matches, having last tasted defeat against Arsenal in mid-February.

Another three points would see Emery’s men surge closer to the coveted European spots that, only a few months ago, seemed like they were a lifetime away, and it is a testament to the job the 51-year-old has done since taking over from Steven Gerrard.

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins have benefitted the most from his appointment, with the duo proving to be absolutely crucial over the previous couple of months, and they will once again be the first names on the team sheet.

However, Emery should hand Diego Carlos his first league appearance since August following his return from a serious injury he suffered against Everton as he and Mings could forge a solid partnership against Newcastle.

Should Diego Carlos start for Aston Villa against Newcastle United?

The £100k-per-week centre-back was expected to become one of the mainstays in the Villa defence upon his arrival from Sevilla last year, yet he ruptured his Achilles tendon during the second league match of the season and hasn’t appeared since.

The 30-year-old has been on the bench for the last five matches, and it is time he finally got some game time under Emery.

Mings has helped Villa keep ten clean sheets this term while also winning 60% of his total duels, making 4.2 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game and once Carlos gets back upto full fitness, the duo could become Emery’s first-choice pairing.

Last season for Sevilla, the Brazilian “monster” – as dubbed by teammate Watkins – lived up to this nickname having won 62% of his duels while making one tackle and 3.5 clearances per game alongside helping his team keep 13 clean sheets and there was no doubt Villa were getting one of the finest defenders on the continent.

Indeed, during the 2021/2022 La Liga season, Carlos ranked in the top 10% for blocks, touches, passes completed and total shots, proving that his all-round ability could benefit Villa in more ways than one.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t quite had the chance to back this up due to his injury, however, with Emery clearing knowing all about the defender due to his time spent in LaLiga at Villarreal, Carlos could soon enjoy a run in the team and build a special partnership alongside Mings.