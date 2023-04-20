Aston Villa look destined for a spot in Europe next season as they continue to fly high under Unai Emery, with the Spanish manager completely turning the Villans' fortunes around during his time at Villa Park.

The form of Ollie Watkins has been widely discussed as a major factor in Villa's superb recent form, which has seen them win seven of their last eight in the Premier League, with impressive victories over Chelsea and Newcastle United in that time.

The former Brentford man has crashed in seven goals and two assists in the eight-game unbeaten run but he has not been the only player to be completely transformed under Emery, as Jacob Ramsey could also be eyeing a call-up to the England squad given his incredible recent form.

How has Ramsey performed under Emery at Aston Villa?

Ahead of the Spaniard's arrival at Villa Park in October, Ramsey had failed to live up to the promise he showed last season, notching just one goal and one assist in the Premier League.

Speaking on The Villa View podcast, European football broadcaster and Sky Sports contributor Kevin Hatchard said:

"I felt, towards the end of Gerrard's reign - Ramsey was caged. He was part of this really solid midfield unit that was just shunned from side to side.

"He couldn't do anything - he couldn't break forward, he couldn't affect the game. Now, he has not only the freedom to affect the game, but a demand on him to affect the game because Unai Emery knows he's so good."

However, a goal and an assist in Villa's 3-1 win against Manchester United, which was Emery's first game in charge, was perhaps a marker of what was to come for the 21-year-old academy graduate.

The midfielder followed that up with an assist in the League Cup defeat against United a few days later before a barren run of goal contributions, but he has been vital to the team's unbeaten run recently, with two goals and three assists in his last five appearances.

This has seen his average rating from WhoScored shoot up to a solid 6.83/10, which sees him ranked as the fifth-best performer in Emery's squad so far this campaign.

Despite being just 21, the "special talent" - as dubbed by writer Sam Tabuteau - ranks third for key passes and fourth for dribbles per game, which emphasises just how effective he can be from the middle of the park, and Emery certainly seems to know how to get the best out of him.

Ramsey has a huge amount of potential and if he continues his current form at Villa, then the Midlands club will only go from strength to strength next season.