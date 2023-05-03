Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has done an 'unbelievable' job at Villa Park as his side go into the business end of the season with a shot at continental qualification, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news involving Unai Emery and Aston Villa?

Aston Villa sit seventh in the Premier League standings on 54 points with four matches left to play, with only goal difference separating them from Tottenham Hotspur in sixth position.

Since arriving at Villa Park to take over from Steven Gerrard last October, the 51-year-old Spaniard has taken 42 points from 21 fixtures in the English top flight, winning 13, drawing three and losing five of his encounters in charge, working out at a points total of roughly two per game, as per Transfermarkt.

Last weekend, the Villans suffered their first defeat since February at Old Trafford in an unfortunate 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, bringing to an end a ten-match unbeaten run, as per Sky Sports.

As per the official Aston Villa website, Emery spoke of his desire to see his team bounce back following the loss to the Red Devils, stating: “I think today we can be bitterly disappointed but, overall, we have to analyse everything, in the way we are now. Adding the new step ahead we have in front, facing the possibility to play for a European place. We are going to think and analyse the next match against Wolves on Saturday because we have in front a new opportunity.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke believes that appointing Emery is the best decision Aston Villa majority owners NSWE have made since taking control of the club.

When asked about their decision to bring Emery into the club has been their most notable, O'Rourke told FFC: "It's hard not to argue with that assessment; he's been unbelievable. I think, since he's taken over, Villa are only second to Arsenal in the amount of points won in the Premier League. Remarkable turnaround, they were in a relegation fight when he took over, but he's transformed things since replacing Steven Gerrard."

How far can Aston Villa go under the stewardship of Unai Emery?

Emery is the sort of manager who takes things a game at a time. However, he'll certainly be encouraged by the strides his Aston Villa side have made and where that could lead them in the coming months.

For now, at least, securing some sort of European access for 2023/24 has to be their main goal, whether that be in the form of the Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Then their focus will likely move on to scouting potential summer recruits, who will likely be enthused by the prospect of competing in continental competition next term.

Nevertheless, this feat can only be achieved if Villa continue to perform under Emery over their next four fixtures, which is something the Spaniard will be doing everything he can to try and ensure his side finish this campaign with a flourish.