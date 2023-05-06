Aston Villa return to action in the Premier League this afternoon as they travel away to the Molineux Stadium to face off against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Villans head into the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' goal, last weekend, whilst their opponents were thrashed 6-0 by Brighton.

This means that both teams will be going into the game in search of a reaction to their previous outing but not every player who started the defeat at Old Trafford may line up today.

Will Bertrand Traore start against Wolves?

Unai Emery must finally unleash talented winger Bertrand Traore from the start against Julen Lopetegui's side as the forward has the quality to be a match-winner for Villa.

The £78k-per-week gem returned to the club in January after a loan spell with Basaksehir in Turkey and is yet to start his first Premier League match of the campaign.

Despite being restricted to seven appearances off the bench, Traore has contributed with two goals in the top-flight - scoring against Leicester and Nottingham Forest in successive matches last month.

The 27-year-old has proven his quality in the Premier League in the past. In the 2020/21 campaign, the wizard racked up seven goals and six assists in 29 starts in the division, which shows that the ability is there for him to deliver goals and assists on a semi-regular basis at this level.

Journalist Matt Maher lauded his winning goal against Leicester as "ridiculously brilliant" and dubbed the magician as "nonchalance personified", which provides an insight into the type of player Traore is.

He can go missing at times in matches but then has the technique to effortlessly produce a moment of magic to win a game, which is exactly what the ace did against the Foxes.

Jacob Ramsey could be the man to make way for the Burkina Faso international after putting in a disappointing performance against United last time out.

As per Sofascore, the forward lost ten of his 13 individual duels and failed to create a single chance or manage a shot without being blocked - recording the lowest rating on the pitch at 5.9.

The England under-21 international's disappointing display could see him dropped to the bench in favour of Traore coming into the side and moving out to the right flank.

This would allow him to utilise his ability to cut inside onto his favoured left foot to either trouble Jose Sa or deliver a cross for Ollie Watkins to attack.