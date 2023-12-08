Aston Villa truly are dreaming at the moment. After finishing seventh last season, having flirted with the relegation zone early in the campaign, Villa are now third in the Premier League table, just four points off the top.

Unai Emery has transformed this team from a side battling it out in mid-table to one that can genuinely compete among the very best that English football has to offer.

An incredible 1-0 win over treble-winners Manchester City on Wednesday night was a testament to this. The Villans limited Pep Guardiola’s well-oiled machine to merely two shots on goal and managed to clinch all three points with a late strike from Leon Bailey.

However, Villa do not have time to rest on their laurels as Emery’s former side Arsenal come to town this weekend. Here is the predicted line-up that the Spanish coach could put out against the Gunners.

11 GK - Emiliano Martinez

Normally, when a goalkeeper keeps a clean sheet against Man City, they come away bruised and battered, having made save after save.

Interestingly, this was not the case in midweek. City had two opportunities and Emiliano Martinez saved both. The shots recorded an xG of 0.17 and 0.58 respectively, which is quite high so the Argentine goalkeeper still did well to keep the opposition out. As a result, Martinez is a shoo-in to start at home to his old club.

10 LB - Lucas Digne

Despite having been in the Premier League for several seasons, Lucas Digne is playing the best stuff of his career under Emery. This season alone, the Frenchman has averaged a 7.03 match rating, according to Sofascore.

Versus the European champions on Wednesday, Digne won 80% of his ground duels and 67% of his aerial duels, created one opportunity for Villa and put more crosses into the penalty area than any other player for the home side. The 30-year-old should start once more and will be key to shutting out the high-flying Bukayo Saka.

9 CB - Pau Torres

Just like he was during Villa’s 2-1 win away Tottenham Hotspur a fortnight ago, Pau Torres was superb yet again when City came to Villa Park, completing seven passes into the final third, winning 100% of his aerial duels and making five ball recoveries, showcasing his offensive and defensive qualities as a centre-back.

The £35m summer signing is one of the first names on Emery’s teamsheet and this will be no different against Arsenal, whom he helped knock out of the Europa League en route to winning the competition back in 2021.

8 CB - Ezri Konsa

Diego Carlos is one player from Villa’s most recent starting lineup that could fall to the bench. The Brazilian was the only Aston Villa player to receive a lower score on FotMob than 7.0.

The £26m centre-half had a calamitous display at Bournemouth on Sunday as Emery’s men scraped a draw late in the game. The Athletic’s Aston Villa writer Jacob Tanswell described Carlos’ performance at the Vitality Stadium as “sloppy”.

Emery’s favourite experiment in recent weeks has been to deploy Ezri Konsa over on the right, keeping Carlos and Torres together at the back. This decision worked on Wednesday as the former Brentford defender won 100% of his duels and made six ball recoveries, keeping City’s left side very quiet.

However, against Arsenal, he could put Konsa back in his preferred position next to Torres to make way for the next player.

7 RB - Matty Cash

Matty Cash has not started in the Premier League for Villa since a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur right after the international break. The Polish fullback will be desperate to get back out on the pitch and prove his worth to the manager.

In the past, Emery has described Cash as a “versatile” player as he can play on the left and even as a winger, but it could be a good option to keep him at right-back to defend against Gabriel Martinelli.

6 LM - John McGinn

John McGinn is almost guaranteed starter for Villa because he is the club captain, has been in tremendous form, and was stellar against Man City.

No player completed more dribbles or won more duels during Wednesday night’s clash at Villa Park than the Scotland international did.

The 29-year-old ace is also Villa’s third-highest-rated performer of the season, according to Sofascore, showcasing to the world why he was given the armband as the gem has lead by example.

5 CM - Douglas Luiz

Moving onto Villa’s highest-rated performer of the season, as per Sofascore, Douglas Luiz was one of Emery’s best players during the week. The Brazilian created four chances and had five of Villa’s 22 shots on goal, hitting the woodwork on one occasion against his former club.

It would be cruel of the manager to not reward Luiz with another start this weekend, even if his gas tank is emptier than before Wednesday.

4 CM - Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara’s display in midweek was not as thunderous as his midfield partner, but the Frenchman oozed class once again, creating three chances during the game, while also boasting seven passes into the final third.

Kamara and Luiz have struck up a nice partnership in the middle of the park this season and Emery certainly won’t want to upset the apple cart ahead of the league-leaders’ visit to Villa Park.

3 RM - Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey was the man of the moment on Wednesday, with his goal stunning the league champions fifteen minutes from time. This was the Jamaican’s eighth goal in all competitions for Aston Villa this season, with only Ollie Watkins finding the net more times for the Lions.

The winger’s impressive form as of late has kept £52m club-record signing Moussa Diaby out of the team and will likely continue to do so against Arsenal.

2 AM - Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has not been a regular starter for Villa in the top-flight this season, having made merely three starts in 15 games. However, he was superb at home to City on Wednesday and grabbed the assist for Bailey’s winning goal.

The midfielder, once called “elite” by Statman Dave, also put a shift in defensively, making two ball recoveries and winning 50% of his ground duels and 100% of his aerial duels. Emery will likely reward the Belgian with another start on Saturday.

1 ST - Ollie Watkins

Perhaps a bigger surprise than Villa beating City or the latter having merely two chances was that Ollie Watkins did not get on the scoresheet.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old marksman is Villa’s top goalscorer this season and will be champing at the bit to get back out on the grass and put one past the Gunners. This is an easy selection for Emery.

Aston Villa’s predicted XI vs Arsenal in full: GK - Martinez; LB - Digne, CB - Torres, CB - Konza, RB - Cash; LM - McGinn, CM - Luiz, CM - Kamara, RM - Bailey, AM - Tielemans, ST - Watkins.