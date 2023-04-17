Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been hailed by Sky Sports man Gary Neville following their latest victory over Newcastle United.

How good has Emery been for Villa?

Prior to hiring the Spaniard, Villa found themselves struggling massively under Steven Gerrard with six defeats from 11 games before the Englishman's departure.

However, there has been a sensation change of fortunes at Villa Park since Emery's appointment which has the Villa flying high in sixth spot of the Premier League table.

Indeed, only three points separate them and fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur who have found their season in free fall over recent months.

And, incredibly, only six points separates them and the team they beat on the weekend, Newcastle, who occupy the last spot in the top four.

Since taking the reigns, Emery has only overseen four defeats in the Premier League and two of those came against the current top two, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Seven games remain in Villa's league campaign but the two sides below them, Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool, both hold two games in hand on them.

Regardless, speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville has hailed Emery and insisted back in Spain the 51-year-old is viewed as a god:

(32:30) "I mean, yesterday [Saturday] watching that game thinking how Newcastle had been playing, I was stunned by Aston Villa. That was the best performance I've seen from an Aston Villa team for a long, long time."

"When I went to Valencia he's a god. And he's a god in Spain in terms of how he's thought of with what he's done at Villarreal and Sevilla and Valencia.

"You know, he was absolutely loved at Valencia for what he did there. And he came to Arsenal, and he was almost mocked a little bit at times. It's ridiculous, really. But he's come in to Villa. He's done an absolutely brilliant job. Absolutely brilliant job."

Can Villa qualify for Europe?

Villa have certainly impressed many over recent weeks with their impressive form putting them well within the picture for a spot inside the European places:

"They are very much in the mix [for Europe] as their form has been consistent so we absolutely respect them for that. Unai [Emery] has done a great job going into Villa and they have a good mix about them so full credit to them," said Eddie Howe ahead of the game.

However, it has to be noted their upcoming fixtures will definitely test Emery's men with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur still to play.

Having said that, Villa dismantled an in-form Newcastle on the weekend which should give them a great deal of confidence in being able to beat the teams around them.

In addition, Emery's men will have the perfect opportunity to establish themselves in these European spots with games against both Brighton and Liverpool both upcoming.

So it is by no means an easy run-in for Villa, however, they are certainly coming into form at the right time of the season with five consecutive Premier League victories under their belt.

There are still a lot of games to go in this Premier League season and plenty of twists are potentially ahead, but Villa have certainly put themselves right amongst the European pursuit.