An update has emerged on Aston Villa and their plans to improve their squad heading into the upcoming summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Sacha Boey to Aston Villa?

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, the Villans are one of a number of clubs eyeing up Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey for a potential move.

The report claims that Crystal Palace and other, unnamed, sides in Europe are also interested in signing the defender, who was the subject of an €8m (£7m) bid, which was rejected, from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

It is stated that Villa are closely following the 22-year-old defender and have sent scouts to watch the dynamo in action in Turkey this season, although it remains to be seen whether they will firm up their interest with an offer or not.

Who is Sacha Boey?

Sacha Boey is a French right-back who currently plays for Galatasaray in the Turkish top-flight and started his career in Ligue 1 with Stade Rennais.

He is a well-rounded defender who has the potential to make an impact at both ends of the pitch and could come in as an excellent addition to the side.

Unai Emery could land the long-term heir to Ashley Young's position in the squad, while providing Matty Cash with some serious competition for his place, by working with Johan Lange to get a deal over the line for the former French U20 international.

Now 37, Young has remained an important member of the team this season and has played 19 times in the Premier League so far this term - averaging a Sofascore rating of 6.92.

The £50k-per-week veteran has averaged 2.8 tackles and interceptions and 0.5 key passes per game in the division. This suggests that the ex-England international has been active defensively but has offered very little at the top end of the pitch to support the attack.

Boey, meanwhile, has averaged 4.7 tackles and interceptions and 1.1 key passes per match across 21 outings in the Super Lig this season.

The young defender, who was once hailed as "intriguing" by writer Zach Lowy, has also consistently delivered excellent performances throughout the campaign with an average Sofascore rating of 7.12.

These statistics suggest that the dynamo has the potential to come in as an upgrade on Young in the present, both in terms of what he offers in and out of possession, while also being the long-term heir to the Englishman as the Galatasaray star is 15 years younger.

Of course, it is impossible to predict whether Boey will be able to adapt to the rigours of Premier League football or not but his form in Turkey this season is incredibly promising and suggests that the gem is worth taking a punt on.