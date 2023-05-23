Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could be given £150m to spend in the summer transfer window, according to an exciting new claim.

Are Villa having a good season?

The Villans have enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season, having initially struggled during Steven Gerrard's disappointing time in charge. Since Emery has come in, they have gone up a significant level and finishing in the European places is in their hands heading into the final game.

Last Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Liverpool was a further sign of Villa's improvements, with Emery's men more than holding their own against top-quality opposition, and there is a feeling that something exciting is brewing at the club.

In order for that to happen, they need to have an extremely productive summer window, with the owners providing the manager with the funds to bring in the player he thinks can strengthen his squad further. A promising update has emerged, in that respect, suggesting Emery will get his wish.

How much could Villa spend this summer?

According to Football Insider, the manager is expected to be given a transfer kitty of around £150m this summer, allowing him to recruit a number of top-level players. He "will also be able to boost his transfer warchest with fees from any player sales during the off-season".

The report also states that the club "plan to rein in their spending in future windows", but this upcoming one will see them splash the cash.

This is clearly an exciting update for Villa fans ahead of what could be their most significant transfer window in a number of years, at a time when they really do feel poised to become a force again.

In Emery, the Villans have an elite manager in their ranks - one who has won the Europa League an incredible four times, not to mention winning a Ligue 1 title with Paris Saint-Germain - and he already has a strong squad at his disposal, featuring the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins.

The key now is to keep hold of those players mentioned and then surround them with further top-class signings who can make Villa an even larger force to be reckoned with.

European qualification would certainly help attract the right individuals, highlighting how important a win over Brighton is this weekend, and it could lead to them regularly being in top competitions moving forward, assuming the right business is done this summer.